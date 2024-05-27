Kwan goes 0-for-2 with a walk, run scored in second game of rehab stint

May 26—Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan was 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored May 26 in the second game of his rehab stint with the Lake County Captains.

Kwan is working his way back after suffering a pulled left hamstring May 4.

Kwan filed out in the first inning, walked in the fourth and reached on a fielder's choice and came home on a grand slam by Alex Mooney in the fifth. He was replaced in the field for the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Captains won the game, 7-6, thanks to a solo home run by C.J. Kayfus in the seventh inning.

Kayfus also drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning and scored two runs. He has seven home runs and 36 RBI this season.

Mooney has seven home runs and 27 RBI this season.

Jose Devers drove in Lake County's other run.

After an off day May 27, the Captains begin a two-week road trip while Classic Auto Group Park hosts the NCAA Division III baseball championship.