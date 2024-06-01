Kwan collects three hits in return for Guardians; others emerged in his absence | Jeff Schudel

May 31—The Guardians were on their way to beating the Los Angeles Angels, 7-1, on May 4, improving to 21-12 and maintaining their 1.5 game lead over the Kansas City Royals as the first-place team in the AL Central when — uh oh — left fielder Steven Kwan pulled up lame with a left hamstring injury.

Kwan, a rookie in 2022, had never been on the injured list until the hamstring pull put him and his .353 batting average on the shelf. He was leading the American League in hitting at the time.

The Guardians were already without their pitching ace; Shane Bieber, who pitched six scoreless innings in two starts to begin the season, experienced right elbow pain that ultimately required Tommy John surgery. Now they were without their leadoff hitter. How many blows can a young team under first-year manager Stephen Vogt take?

Manager Stephen Vogt reflects on Steven Kwan being activated from the injured list (hamstring) and the difficult decision to designate Estevan Florial for assignment in a corresponding move. #Guardians pic.twitter.com/dmgZ393qW9

— Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) May 31, 2024

Kwan was activated from the 10-day injured list on May 31 and hit leadoff in the first of a three-game series with the Washington Nationals at Progressive Field. His return means he will be in the lineup for the three-game series with the Royals that begins June 4 at Progressive Field.

"We couldn't be more thrilled Kwanny's back," Vogt said in his pregame news conference. "Getting Kwanny back means a lot to us. We know how good he can be and what he means to us at the top of the order, being the spark plug, so really excited to see Kwanny back in there.

"He's worked really hard. A credit to him, the medical staff and everybody that had a hand in him getting back healthy as quickly as he did."

The injury sidelined Kwan for 23 games. Instead of sinking without him, the Guardians went 16-7. That bodes well for the rest of the season.

A three-run home run by David Fry (left) and three hits by Steven Kwan after missing 23 games with a hamstring injury. #Guardians 7, Nationals 1. Guards are now an MLB-best 19-6 in their home ballpark. pic.twitter.com/PD5vMeNTvr

— Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) June 1, 2024

After experimenting to find a leadoff hitter while Kwan mended, Vogt settled on Tyler Freeman. Freeman responded. The center fielder, a starter for the first time in his career, batted .281 and drove in eight over the last 15 games.

Freeman was moved to second in the batting order on May 31 with the return of Kwan. Andres Gimenez, who had been hitting second, was moved to sixth in the batting order with Jose Ramirez, Josh Naylor and David Fry batting between Freeman and Gimenez.

"I like Tyler in the two-hole," Vogt said. "And then Himmy (Gimenez) hitting behind Fry, our lineup is getting longer with Kwan back.'

Alas, Kwan did not have a storybook return to the lineup his first time up. He was called out on strikes leading off the bottom of the first inning. It was the first time he struck out in 74 plate appearances spanning 16 games.

It did not take Kwan long to get his stroke back, however. He singled through the hole between first and second in the bottom of the third. Brayan Rocchio, who walked to start the Guardians' half of the third, advanced to second on Kwan's hit.

Freeman then showed he could deliver batting behind Kwan. He smashed an infield single that Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams couldn't handle.

With some daring base running, Rocchio hesitated a split-second on third while Abrams scampered to the ball. Rocchio dashed home, sliding across the plate to beat the tag of catcher Kelbert Ruiz. Kwan took second on the play and scored on a ground out by Jose Ramirez for a 2-0 Guardians lead.

Kwan finished the night 3-for-4 with an RBI, a walk and two runs scored after the first-inning strikeout.

"I definitely felt that month away, but it was good to be back," Kwan said after the game. "I took a lot of mental reps. I took a lot of virtual at bats. It was nice to see some of that work come too fruition."

It's as though Kwan had never left.