Kwadwo Duah completes EURO 2024 whirlwind with Swiss opener 💫

Switzerland have taken an early lead in their opening EURO 2024 encounter with Hungary.





Kwadwo Duah opened the scoring after just 12 minutes at the RheinEnergieStadion with a tidy finish.

That early strike also saw the London-born forward completed an incredible turnaround through his early strike.

Duah's first-ever goal for the Swiss arrived in a first-ever appearance at a major international tournament and only a second outing for the country.

Making the feat even more remarkable is that he only made his national team debut just 11 days ago.

Talk about a whirlwind story!