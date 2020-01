Osaka, Kvitova, Keys, Pliskova reach semifinals in Brisbane Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a shot during her quarter final match against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) -- Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, Madison Keys and defending champion Karolina Pliskova all reached the semifinals Friday at the Brisbane International.

Osaka beat Kiki Bertens 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, Kvitova defeated qualifier Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-2, Keys beat Danielle Collins 6-4, 6-1 and Pliskova eliminated Alison Riske 7-6 (6), 6-3. Brady was coming off wins over Maria Sharapova in the first round and top-ranked Ash Barty in the second.

Keys, a 2017 U.S. Open finalist, reached the semifinals in Brisbane for the first time in four attempts.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

''Happy to get a lot of matches in and feel like a lot of what I was working on during off-season is kind of immediately clicking,'' Keys said. ''There's still some things that I want to do a little bit better, but it's definitely a great starting point for the year.''

---

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and ttps://twitter.com/AP-Sports