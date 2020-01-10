Osaka, Kvitova, Keys, Pliskova reach semifinals in Brisbane

  • Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a shot during her quarter final match against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
  • Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a shot during her quarter final match against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
  • Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands plays a shot during her quarter final match against Naomi Osaka of Japan at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
  • Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands plays a shot during her quarter final match against Naomi Osaka of Japan at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
  • Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a shot during her quarter final match against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
  • Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic, left, and Jennifer Brady of the United States, right, hug after Kvitova won their quarter final match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
  • Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic waves after winning her quarter final match against Jennifer Brady of the United States 6-4, 6-2, at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
  • Jennifer Brady of the United States reacts after winning a point during her quarter final match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
  • Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic plays a shot during her quarter final match against Jennifer Brady of the United States at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
  • Madison Keys of the United States, right, and Danielle Collins of the United States, left, hug after Keys won her quarter final match against 6-4, 6-1, at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
  • Madison Keys of the United States plays a shot during her quarter final match against Danielle Collins of the United States at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
1 / 11

Osaka, Kvitova, Keys, Pliskova reach semifinals in Brisbane

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a shot during her quarter final match against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) -- Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, Madison Keys and defending champion Karolina Pliskova all reached the semifinals Friday at the Brisbane International.

Osaka beat Kiki Bertens 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, Kvitova defeated qualifier Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-2, Keys beat Danielle Collins 6-4, 6-1 and Pliskova eliminated Alison Riske 7-6 (6), 6-3. Brady was coming off wins over Maria Sharapova in the first round and top-ranked Ash Barty in the second.

Keys, a 2017 U.S. Open finalist, reached the semifinals in Brisbane for the first time in four attempts.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

''Happy to get a lot of matches in and feel like a lot of what I was working on during off-season is kind of immediately clicking,'' Keys said. ''There's still some things that I want to do a little bit better, but it's definitely a great starting point for the year.''

---

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and ttps://twitter.com/AP-Sports

What to Read Next