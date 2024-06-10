Kvaratskhelia transfer hint: ‘I want to make Napoli fans happy’

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia feels ‘so much affection’ in Naples and insists he wants to make the Partenopei fans ‘happy.’

Georgian star Kvaratskhelia has been linked with a move to PSG this summer, but Napoli are in talks to extend his contract and new coach Antonio Conte doesn’t want to sell the talented winger in the upcoming transfer window.

The 23-year-old spoke about his future during an interview with Georgian media, quoted on X, formerly Twitter, by Georgian journalist Kakha Dgebuadze.

“I feel so much affection in Naples, and first of all, I would like to say that the people who are at my side and support me are helping me a lot, and it is a great responsibility,” said the Napoli ace.

“This is a very big responsibility because when a person appreciates you and loves you, whether you are on or off the field, you have to respect and justify their hopes.

“I also work hard and do everything to make my fans happy. I will do everything not only for the fans there [in Naples] but also for Georgia. I will continue to try to do more and make my fans happier.”