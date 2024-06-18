Kvaratskhelia sparks WAR, Solet BID, Hancko CONTACT - Liverpool transfer news today

This is our recap of Liverpool transfer news for today (Tuesday, June 18). We have updates on David Hancko, Oumar Solet, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Crysencio Summerville and more.

With Jurgen Klopp's departure and Arne Slot's arrival, the Reds are actively pursuing multiple targets to retool their squad.

Lijnders Liverpool raid

Former Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders is preparing an assault on his former club as he eyes a deal for Reds goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros according to reports in Austria.

Lijnders has been appointed the new head coach of Austrian Bundesliga giants Red Bull Salzburg and has recently been linked with a loan move for outstanding young Liverpool right back Conor Bradley too.

That deal looks unlikely but there could be hope for Lijnders in his quest to add a new goalkeeper to his Red Bulls squad.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Arne Slot Next Liverpool Manager

Virgil van Dijk

Jaros won the Austrian league and cup double last season having joined Sturm Graz on loan and his form was so good that he was included in the Czech squad for Euro 2024.

Salzburg are in the market for a new keeper following the expiry of Timo Horn’s contract and Lijnders has identified Jaros as his No.1 target according to Salzburger Nachrichten.

Reds get Gomez boost

Liverpool's attempts to keep hold of one of their standout performers last season appear to have received a boost amid developments emerging from Bavaria this week.

Bayern Munich, now under the stewardship of new boss Vincent Kompany, are seeking to bolster their squad following a disappointing season where they failed to clinch the Bundesliga title for the first time since 2012.

Joe Gomez of Liverpool

Europa League: Atalanta BC vs Liverpool Italy, Bergamo, april 18 2024: Joe Gomez Liverpool waiting for a throw-in in the second half during soccer game Atalanta BC vs Liverpool, Europa League Quarter Final 2nd Leg Gewiss Stadium Bergamo Lombardy Italy Copyright: xFabrizioxAndreaxBertanix

Strengthening the defence is a top priority for Kompany and the club have been linked with a number of centre-backs, including Liverpool's Joe Gomez.

However, now, Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah is reportedly keen on a transfer to Bavaria.

According to Sky Germany, Tah is eager to join Bayern and is prepared to commit to a five-year contract. However, negotiations are still in the early stages, with Bayer Leverkusen holding firm on their "immense transfer fee demands".

Diaz asking price SLASHED

Liverpool are ready to accept £50 million for Luis Diaz with the Colombian winger deemed expendable this summer, according to a new report.

It was previously reported that the Reds had quoted Barcelona between €120 million (£101m) and €140m (£118m) for Diaz, a price that was deemed unfeasible for Barca club president Joan Laporta.

However, according to Football Insider, that price tag has been SLASHED by more than half with the club now merely seeking a profit on the forward instead.

Diaz, 27, was signed from Porto in January 2022 for an initial £37.5m and the final fee could reach the £50m mark owing to add ons.

And, according to the report, that is the sum Liverpool are now willing to accept for Diaz with being described as “very possible” that he leaves should that figure be met by interested parties.

Mainz frustrated over Van den Berg

Sepp Van den Berg is so far down the list of Liverpool’s priorities this summer that it’s been suggested by reports in Germany that new sporting director Richard Hughes might not even know who the Dutch defender is.

Bild reports that Mainz have attempted to engage the Reds in negotiations over the transfer of the 22-year-old but that the lines of communication have effectively gone dead.

Liverpool have plenty of business to attend to this summer, not least assessing the contract situations of at least three key stars in the shape of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

New coach Arne Slot needs to make his assessment of the squad, meanwhile, having taken over from Jurgen Klopp.

Sepp van den Berg

1:0 Mainz durch Sepp van den Berg 3, Mainz 05 17.02.2024, Fußball, 1. Bundesliga, 1. FSV Mainz 05 - FC Augsburg, 22. Spieltag, Saison 2023/24, MEWA Arena, Mainz, Deutschland, zmdz, ** DFB & DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. ** 1. FSV Mainz 05 - FC Augsburg *** 1 0 Mainz by Sepp van den Berg 3, Mainz 05 17 02 2024, Football, 1 Bundesliga, 1 FSV Mainz 05 FC Augsburg, 22 Matchday, Season 2023 24, MEWA Arena, Mainz, Germany, zmdz, DFB DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video 1 FSV Mainz 05 FC Augsburg

Factor in the need to replenish the squad with new signings and it becomes apparent that Hughes - as well as FSG’s new CEO of Football Michael Edwards - have plenty going on in their in-trays.

All that leaves Van den Berg and Mainz in the dark over the player’s future.

Van den Berg excelled on loan with the Bundesliga outfit last season, playing 35 times and chipping in with three goals.

Liverpool 'ask about' Hancko

Liverpool have reportedly 'asked about' Feyenoord defender David Hancko, who was one of Arne Slot's most-used players during his time in Rotterdam.

The left-footed centre-back has been linked with Liverpool previously, even prior to Slot's appointment as Jurgen Klopp's successor.

The 26-year-old, who is currently representing Slovakia at Euro 2024, was one of Slot's favourite players in the Netherlands, with Hancko turning out 92 times for Feyenoord under his guidance.

Slot has only used six players more frequently during the course of his career, including another Liverpool-linked defender in Lutsharel Geertruida - the 45-year-old's most-used player over the years.

Slot's presence at Anfield has undoubtedly helped fuel recent links with Hancko, but one report from Spain claims that Liverpool have made contact over a move amid competition from elsewhere.

'Kvaradona' sparks Napoli civil war

There is civil war brewing at Napoli between Antonio Conte's new team and reported Liverpool target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The battle lines were drawn over the weekend when the Georgian’s agent and his father dropped the bombshell that ‘Kvaradona’ is DONE at Napoli and will seek a move as soon as his country’s interest in Euro 2024 is ended.

It was revealed by Georgian sources a couple of months ago that Liverpool and Barcelona were the two most prominent teams chasing the €100 million rated ace amid a contract standoff with Napoli that has led to bad blood between the two parties.

ZEIST - Arne Slot and David Hancko pose with the KNVB cup prior to the press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz in the run-up to the KNVB cup final between Feyenoord and NEC. ANP KOEN VAN WEEL xVIxANPxSportx/xxANPxIVx 496394974 originalFilename: 496394974.jpg

And now TBR Football is reporting that Liverpool have indeed made contact with Napoli over signing the creator.

Solet on radar of Liverpool and Man Utd

Liverpool have been joined by rivals Manchester United in their pursuit of RB Salzburg's Oumar Solet, with former assistant manager Pep Lijnders capable of helping the Reds in a potential deal.

Fabrizio Romano previously revealed that Liverpool rejected the chance to sign the centre-back last January despite having monitored him for a significant period of time.

According to a report from RMC Sport, Man Utd are one of a number of clubs eyeing a move for the 24-year-old as they look to reinforce their backline.

Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart are also interested in Germany and while the report doesn't name Liverpool as suitors, it claims that Man Utd are not the only Premier League side pursuing Solet.

Apparently, RB Salzburg would be willing to sanction a sale for a fee in the range of just £10m to £13m, perhaps due to the fact that his contract expires in 2025.

If Liverpool are serious candidates for Solet's signature this summer - a player who has made 106 appearances for RB Salzburg - then they could call on a favour from Jurgen Klopp's old assistant manager Lijnders.

Reds to rival Brighton for Summerville

LeedsLive have claimed that Liverpool are expected to bid for Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville this summer, with Brighton having reportedly opened talks for the Dutch youth international.

Anfield Watch previously reported that Liverpool were weighing up a move for Summerville, with the Leeds winger named the Championship Player of the Season despite failing to earn promotion to the Premier League with the Yorkshire club.

Crysencio Summerville

Crysencio Summerville

Summerville and his teammates suffered play-off final heartbreak, losing to Southampton in the showpiece event at Wembley at the end of the season.

Liverpool are expected to pursue a new winger this summer but recent reports have suggested that interest in Summerville has cooled over the past few weeks.

However, LeedsLive have claimed otherwise, revealing that both Liverpool and Chelsea are expected to make bids for Summerville in the summer window.

Al-Ittihad to unlock 'monster' Salah signing

Al-Ittihad are preparing a MONSTER offer in order to land Mohamed Salah this summer, with the Saudi Pro League club now believing that Liverpool’s coaching change signals an opportunity to land the superstar forward.

That’s according to TEAMtalk, which also claims that the SPL giants are also considering Son Heung-min and reported Liverpool transfer target Federico Chiesa as alternatives to Salah.

Al-Ittihad chiefs have drawn up contingency plans in the event they don’t land Salah because club higher-ups are reported to be unhappy at how long it is taking to complete a deal for the Egypt international.

Salah was a major target for Al-Ittihad last summer, with the Saudi team bidding a reported £150 million for the 211-goal Liverpool frontman but the Reds ended up fending off the approach.

Since then there have been big changes at Anfield with Richard Hughes coming in as sporting director and Michael Edwards returning to the FSG fold as CEO of Football.

Also, Jurgen Klopp has departed with Arne Slot coming in as head coach and that change, the report states, could be the KEY to unlocking a deal for Salah.

