Kvaratskhelia refuses to answer question on Napoli future

Napoli forward Kvicha Kvaratskhelia refused to discuss his future at club level during a press conference for Georgia at EURO 2024, after his agent said they intended to leave.

The winger is currently one of the lowest-earning players at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, as the Partenopei are in no rush to update the contract he signed when arriving as a relative unknown.

This and the failure to qualify for any European competition has seen him push for an exit, with Paris Saint-Germain the most likely destination.

Kvaratskhelia keeps Napoli waiting

Kvaratskhelia was asked about the situation during today’s press conference, but refused to answer.

“I would avoid commenting on that, we are here to talk about the Portuguese and Georgian national teams. This is the only thing that is of interest right now, we are not thinking about anything else.”

Georgia are in their first ever major tournament and could still reach the Round of 16 if they beat a Portugal side that is already qualified, hoping to become one of the best third-placed finishers.

Napoli made it clear many times they do not consider Kvaratskhelia to be on the market, but his agent and father have told local media that the plan is to leave as soon as EURO 2024 is over.