Kvaratskhelia: Napoli director to fly to Euro 2024 for talks with unhappy star

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna will soon fly to Germany to try and calm the situation with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and his agent Mamuka Jugeli.

The Campania capital has been in uproar over the last 24 hours after the Georgian winger’s agent Jugeli told the press that his client ‘wanted to leave’ the club this summer in order to play Champions League football, sentiments echoed by his father.

Napoli responded with fury to the interview, releasing a statement noting that Kvaratskhelia ‘was not on the market’, having no desire to sell him this summer despite offers of around €80-100m from Paris Saint-Germain.

Manna ready to meet Kvaratskhelia

Page 25 of today’s Corriere dello Sport details how Napoli want to resolve things with Kvaratskhelia quickly, so sporting director Manna will fly out to Germany after June 26th – when Antonio Conte will be unveiled as head coach – to meet with the winger and his agent Jugeli.

The club are keen to set up a new contract for the 23-year-old, who is still on the initial deal signed when he arrived from Dinamo Batumi two years ago, leaving him with a salary of around €1.2m net per season.