Kvaratskhelia names date he will decide future amid Liverpool transfer interest

Liverpool were earlier this week reported to have made contact with Napoli over the signing of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this summer.

The 23-year-old forward is embroiled in a civil war with his current club after his father and his agent appeared on Georgian television and revealed that ‘Kvaradona’ was adamant about leaving the club.

Napoli issued a heavy-handed response, declaring that only the football club and NOT his father and agent would decide his future.

Kvaratskhelia is under contract in Naples until 2027 and negotiations over a new deal have stalled.

The winger is supposedly unhappy at his €1.5 million pay packet, with strike partner Victor Osimhen by contrast pocketing some €10m per annum.

'Kvaradona' wants to leave Napoli

That has led to discussions that Kvaratskhelia would seek to LEAVE Naples this summer with Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona among the teams most heavily linked with his signature.

Having appeared in Georgia’s first-ever major tournament match at Euro 2024 against Turkey on Tuesday, the Italian media caught up with Kvaratskhelia in an attempt to get an update on his next move.

He revealed that his focus is elsewhere but reiterated that he would decide his future once Georgia’s interest in the European Championship is ended.

"I'm fine, I'm only focused on the national team,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “After the European Championships I will decide my future.

“Now I don't think about it, I just want to give everything I have on the pitch to help my national team. I don't think about what they say, I'm 100% focused only on Georgia."

Kvaratskhelia was one of Napoli’s standout players when they won the 2022/23 Serie A title and added another 11 goals in 33 top-flight matches last season.

Liverpool scouting wing options

His camp are also reported to be unhappy at the number of coaching changes at Napoli last season, although there could be added security in that department now that Antonio Conte has been recruited.

Whether Liverpool decide to move for Kvaratskhelia is not yet known with the Georgia sensation valued at around €100 million.

The club could opt to sell current left winger Luis Diaz and reinvest the funds into signing the former Dinamo Batumi sensation.

