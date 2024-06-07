Kvaratskhelia leads divided Georgia to Euros debut

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the inspiration behind Georgia's hopes for a good Euro (Vano SHLAMOV)

Georgia's hopes of success at Euro 2024 rest on the shoulders of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the Napoli star leading a divided nation into its first ever major international tournament.

Kvaratskhelia is by some distance the biggest name in Willy Sagnol's team, who are ranked 75th in the world and face a daunting task in Group F against Portugal, Turkey and the Czech Republic.

Georgia have never played in a World Cup or Euros since the Black Sea country of just 3.7 million people gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

March's play-off victory over Greece sparked wild celebrations in Georgia, with fans at the Boris Paichadze Stadium in Tbilisi pouring onto the pitch after Nika Kvekveskiri scored the decisive penalty in a 4-2 shootout win.

But Kvaratskhelia comes into the tournament on the back of a disastrous season at Napoli, who failed to put up a defence of their Serie A title and ended the campaign in mid-table, and deep turmoil.

The 23-year-old quickly became an idol in Naples after exploding onto the scene in Italy nearly two years ago, and was one of the world's most sought-after players as he helped fire Napoli to their first Scudetto since 1990.

However, he had a trickier time in the most recent campaign as the aura of being the star of Napoli's third league title-winning outfit wore off.

Kvaratskhelia often cut a disconsolate figure on the left flank as Napoli burned through three managers on their way to finishing 10th, missing out on European football for the first time in 14 years.

A memorably bad season for Napoli was merely a patchy one for Kvaratskhelia who scored 11 times and set up six more for a rudderless team, and he has not let a poor year dampen his enthusiasm for the game.

"Football for me is like my life. It's so simple to say but football is my life," said Kvaratskhelia in an interview with Serie A in April.

"My first steps in football were in the streets. That's how I grew up... In the streets you touch the ball all the time, you're allowed to be with the ball. In football I try to be like I am in the streets."

Kvaratskhelia said in an interview with the New York Times last year that "freedom is my signature", but while he prepares for the Euros the political climate is tense ahead of parliamentary elections in October.

On Monday Georgia's government signed controversial "foreign influence" legislation into law which critics say is modelled on Russian legislation used to stifle dissent in a country which is a candidate for European Union membership.

