Kvaratskhelia forces Napoli exit: club’s reaction and €100m bid rejected

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s agent has said that his client wants to leave Napoli this summer, but the Partenopei and their coach, Antonio Conte, want to keep the Georgian at the Stadio Maradona and have already rejected a €100m bid from PSG.

Sky Sport Italia reports the latest updates on Kvaratskhelia’s transfer situation after the winger’s agent said his client wants to leave in the summer transfer window.

The Italian broadcasters confirm Napoli have been in talks for a long time to extend Kvara’s contract. However, the two parties still haven’t reached an agreement, so the player’s salary remains at around €1.2m per season.

This has increased Kvaratskhelia’s frustration, especially because other clubs around Europe are ready to offer him higher wages.

Napoli already rejected PSG’s 100m bid for Kvaratskhelia

Ligue 1 giants PSG are in the front row, and according to Sky, Napoli have already rejected a €100m bid from the French club.

Kvara’s agent revealed last month that Napoli had turned down a big offer for his client, but it was believed to be around €80m.

Manuele Baiocchini reported on Sunday night that Napoli directors feel Kvara’s entourage can’t ‘wake up one night and ask to leave’ mainly because the Georgian has three years left in his contract at the Stadio Maradona.

The Partenopei will continue working on Kvara’s contract extension and won’t put him on the market. New coach Conte also sees Kvaratskhelia as a key part of his project.