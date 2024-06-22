Kvaratskhelia ENQUIRY, Real Madrid duo WANTED & Diaz PRICE revealed - Liverpool transfer news today

Here's our Liverpool FC transfer recap for Saturday 22 June, with updates on Liverpool's pursuit of a new winger and the potential sale of Luis Diaz.

The transfer window is now underway but Liverpool are yet to make a formal move for anyone. However, that hasn't stopped the transfer rumours from flying.

LIVERPOOL MAKE KVARATSKHELIA ENQUIRY

Liverpool have asked about one of Paris Saint-Germain’s main targets for the summer in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

CaughtOffside reports that Liverpool have asked about Napoli star Kvaratskhelia. The Georgian is heavily rumoured to leave Italy this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain very interested.

The Parisians are after a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, of course, and Kvaratskhelia is arguably their best option who's realistically available. Liverpool, though, might just want to rival them here.

The report claims that the Reds want to know just how much Kvaratskhelia would cost. That includes a transfer fee, wages, signing-on fee, agent fees and any other costs that might come into it.

In other words, they want to know how realistic a transfer is - and what kind of value they can expect. With PSG involved, it's not one that's going to come cheap.

LIVERPOOL EYE REAL MADRID DUO

La Liga EA Sports 2023/2024: Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Bilbao Rodrygo Silva de Goes of Real Madrid celebrates his goal during the La Liga EA Sports 2023/24 football match between Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Bilbao at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain. Madrid Estadio Santiago Bernabeu Madrid Spain Copyright: xAlbertoxGardinx AGardin_20240331_football_liga_Madrid_Bilbao_0138

Liverpool may be handed the opportunity to bolster their squad with two Real Madrid stars this summer following reports of an 'internal war' at the Santiago Bernabeu following Kylian Mbappe's arrival.

According to Brazilian outlet UOL (via TEAMtalk), there is concern inside the Real Madrid camp over playing time next season as Mbappe and Endrick prepare to join a star-studded squad in the Spanish capital.

As a result, a number of Real's forward line are worried about how much game time they will get next term, including Liverpool-linked forward Rodrygo.

The Reds have been touted with an extraordinary move for the serial Champions League winner over recent months, although they would likely have to fork out close to £100m for his signature.

A deal for the Brazil star looks unlikely but UOL report that Real are willing to let one of their attacking prospects leave this summer.

However, that is most likely young Turkey international Arda Guler, who could secure a season-long loan move away from the Bernabeu. Reportedly, Liverpool could be interested in adding the 19-year-old attacking midfielder to their squad next term.

LIVERPOOL WON'T BLOCK £50M DIAZ EXIT

Luis Diaz Liverpool

Arne Slot won’t stand in the way of Luis Diaz's exit this summer and the Reds have set a £50m price tag.

Mundo Deportivo claims Arne Slot is not going to stand in the way of Diaz leaving the club this summer. Diaz is heavily linked with a move to Barcelona.

Deco, in charge of transfers in Catalonia, is a massive fan of Diaz and has been for a long time. He wants to bring him to Barcelona - but the Colombian still has three years on his contract at Liverpool.

But it appears that won't stop a transfer. Slot is willing to sanction a transfer for Diaz, should Barcelona meet the asking price.

That price is around £50m. Now, the biggest question here is whether Barcelona can actually afford that and pretty much all suggestions are that they can't.

Perhaps if a few players leave, the cash would be there - but it feels like there's some way to go before this transfer happens.

LIVERPOOL JOIN RACE FOR FRANCE STAR

Youssouf Fofana

Liverpool are considering the signing of France Euro 2024 star Youssouf Fofana, who is attracting interest from a host of top clubs across the Premier League and on the continent, according to a new report.

Monaco midfielder Fofana will be allowed to leave the club this summer with only one year left on his current contract and no sign of a new deal.

The 25-year-old ignored overtures from the Premier League last summer in favour of a stay in Monte Carlo and he helped his side back into the Champions League in perhaps his finest individual season to date.

He hit four goals and grabbed four assists for Monaco in Ligue 1 last season and comes with a price tag of around €35 million according to reports in Turkey.

Galatasaray are reported to be interested, while AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are credited as long-term suitors for the France international.

Caught Offside claims Fofana is under consideration by Liverpool’s higher-ups with a midfielder on the agenda for Arne Slot’s squad this summer.

REDS FORCED TO WAIT FOR BAKAYOKO DEAL

Johan Bakayoko, PSV Eindhoven

2024-05-05 PSV v Sparta Rotterdam - Dutch Eredivisie EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS - MAY 5: Johan Bakayoko of PSV celebrates after winning the Dutch Eredivisie during the Dutch Eredivisie match between PSV and Sparta Rotterdam at Philips Stadion on May 5, 2024 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Photo by Broer van den Boom/BSR Agency Eindhoven Netherlands Content not available for redistribution in The Netherlands directly or indirectly through any third parties. Copyright: xBSRxAgencyx

Liverpool will be forced to wait until after Euro 2024 to strike a deal for PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko, with the player's agents currently laying the foundations for a summer move.

The Reds have been consistently linked with the 21-year-old right winger over the past year as he continues to dazzle in the Netherlands. He produced 14 goals and as many assists for PSV in all competitions last season.

However, according to Eindhovens Dagblad, Liverpool may be forced to wait until mid-July to pursue a potential transfer as Bakayoko focuses on representing Belgium at Euro 2024 in Germany.

The report claims that the youngster is 'almost certain' to leave PSV this summer amid interest from across Europe, with Borussia Dortmund also keen on his signature.

PSV are holding out for €50m (£42m), which is a similar fee to the £37m Liverpool handed the Dutch club for Cody Gakpo at the beginning of 2023.

The report does reveal that, despite a move unlikely to materialise over the next few weeks, Bakayoko's agents are working on sorting out his future already - although it doesn't reveal whether Liverpool have been in contact with them.

TSIMIKAS COULD LEAVE ANFIELD THIS SUMMER

Liverpool could be willing to let Kostas Tsimikas leave Anfield this summer after the defender struggled for form during the 2023/24 campaign.

Despite providing the assist for Virgil van Dijk's 118th-minute winner in the Carabao Cup final, Tsimikas endured a difficult season when filling in for Andy Robertson at left-back.

The 28-year-old made 25 appearances in all competitions - 17 of which were starts - but struggled to make a significant impact, with some high-profile errors against Leicester City and Toulouse in the Carabao Cup and Europa League respectively.

Tsimikas still has three years left on his current Liverpool contract but he could be set for a premature Anfield exit in the next few months.

According to journalist Lewis Steele, Tsimikas may well be on the move this summer after failing to convince recently in a red shirt.

Speaking with The Redmen TV, Steele stated: "One we didn’t mention is probably left-back with Kostas Tsimikas.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if he left this summer just based on certain things I’ve heard and just the fact he couldn’t really get a game in the second half of last season even when Andy Robertson was injured."

