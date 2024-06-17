Kvaratskhelia drama puts Premier League clubs on high alert as Napoli release statement

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has found himself in the middle of a bizarre situation at Napoli – and Premier League clubs could take advantage.

The left winger is currently on international duty with Georgia at Euro 2024, the small nation’s first appearance at a major tournament in its history, but a verbal tug of war over his future is taking place in public.

The player himself has not commented on his future plans, but his agent, Mamuka Jugeli, claimed on Sunday that he wants to leave Naples in the summer transfer window and join a team that is playing Champions League football.

“We want to leave Napoli, but now we’re all waiting for the Euro 2024,” Jugeli told Sport Imedi.

“With [new manager Antonio] Conte, Napoli have big plans. I’m sure they will qualify to the Champions League again next season and fight for the Scudetto. But that doesn’t mean that Kvaratskhelia wants to stay there.

“I haven’t spoken with Khvicha about this issue, the most important thing for him is the national team.

“Our goal is [to join a] team that plays in the Champions League. The worst thing is that if he stays here, Khvicha will lose one year because of that … we are worried.”

Kvaratskhelia’s father, Badri, chimed in on the issue, telling the same publication: “I don’t want Khvicha to stay in Napoli. He has worked with four different coaches in one year, this worries me a lot — he will decide for himself, although it’s uncomfortable for me.

“I haven’t spoken to Khvicha about this topic [and] I’m not going to until the end of the Euro 2024.”

Napoli gave a stern response to the comments, insisting that Kvaratskhelia is not for sale.

“With reference to statements by Kvaratskhelia’s agent, Mamuka Jugeli, and his father Badri, Napoli reiterates that the player has a three-year contract with the club,” Napoli posted on social media.

“Kvaratskhelia is not on the market. It is not the agents or fathers who decide on the future of a player under contract but Napoli!!! End of story.”

Napoli have already rejected a transfer bid of €100 million for Kvaratskhelia, according to Sky Italia, while Fabrizio Romano claims that a new contract which includes a release clause has been proposed to the player. He has three years to run on his current deal.

Several clubs have been linked with the Georgian star over the past two years, including Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United. This latest episode is likely to reignite interest in the winger and fuel speculation over his future until it is resolved.

