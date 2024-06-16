Kvaratskhelia’s agent says Napoli star wants to leave and reveals transfer priority

Kvaratskhelia’s agent says Napoli star wants to leave and reveals transfer priority

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s agent, Mamuka Jugeli, says the Georgian ace wants to leave Napoli this summer: ‘A Champions League team is the priority.’

The winger’s representative released an interview with Georgian media Sport Imedi, as quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport, saying that Kvaratskhelia wants to leave Napoli and play in the Champions League next season.

“I don’t want people to think that Kvara wants to stay at Napoli,” said Jugeli.

“We want to leave, but we are waiting for the end of the Euros so as not to disturb Khvicha. The priority is to join a team that plays in the Champions League.”

The winger’s father, Badri, shared the same view: “I don’t want my son to stay at Napoli. They changed three coaches last season, and it’s hard to play in a similar situation.”

More to follow