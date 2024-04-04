Kuzma and the Wizards take on Ayton and the Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers (20-56, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (15-62, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Washington Wizards in a non-conference matchup.

The Wizards have gone 7-32 at home. Washington has a 4-4 record in one-possession games.

The Trail Blazers are 9-29 on the road. Portland is 5-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wizards' 12.2 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 11.7 per game the Trail Blazers give up. The Wizards average 106.9 points per game, 16.0 fewer points than the 122.9 the Wizards give up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Wizards won 118-117 in the last matchup on Dec. 22.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Poole is shooting 41.3% and averaging 17.1 points for the Wizards. Corey Kispert is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Deandre Ayton is scoring 16.1 points per game with 11.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Trail Blazers. Dalano Banton is averaging 19.1 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 109.6 points, 45.2 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 1-9, averaging 101.7 points, 42.2 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Richaun Holmes: out (toe), Isaiah Livers: out for season (hip), Tyus Jones: out (back), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee), Landry Shamet: out (calf), Bilal Coulibaly: out for season (wrist), Johnny Davis: out (ankle).

Trail Blazers: Anfernee Simons: out (knee), Justin Minaya: out (back), Malcolm Brogdon: out (elbow), Matisse Thybulle: out (ankle), Jerami Grant: out (hamstring), Toumani Camara: out for season (rib), Shaedon Sharpe: out (abdomen), Robert Williams III: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.