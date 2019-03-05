Kuzma set to miss Nuggets clash, Ingram expected to return

The injury-hit Los Angeles Lakers are likely to be without Kyle Kuzma when they face the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, but Brandon Ingram is set to return.

Kuzma damaged his ankle in a 113-105 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on Monday.

The forward's X-ray came back as negative, but head coach Luke Walton does not expect him to be fit for the Nuggets clash.

There was more positive news on Ingram, who is in line to make his comeback from a shoulder injury as the struggling Lakers attempt to snap a three-match losing streak which has rocked their bid to make the playoffs.

Lance Stephenson (toe), Tyson Chandler (neck) and Lonzo Ball (ankle) have been sidelined along with Ingram, and Walton says injuries have taken a toll.

He said: "The injuries are catching up a bit. I thought the mindset we asked for with the way we want to compete was there tonight [against the Clippers], but between being down the type of bodies that we've been down, I think it felt like that in the second half we missed a lot of those wide-open shots.

"That just kind of deflated some of the energy out of us and then in the third quarter they put up 30 points on us. It felt like we'd come to fight back, then we'd miss a couple of open shots and that was how the game was going.

"But that's a good team in the top eight places for a reason. They made plays down the stretch and you've got to give them credit."

Walton said of the Lakers' play-off hopes: "We are still not mathematically out of it, I know it's a long shot but we are going to come in and work."