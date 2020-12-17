Kuz leads way for Lakers and THT flourishes again in preseason win

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to look like they’ve never stopped being ready to defend their title as they won their third straight preseason game, this time with their two superstars, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis, in the lineup. The Lakers played some beautiful basketball mixing the newest Lakers against the Suns, but the young Lakers were the ones who stole the show for L.A.

Kyle Kuzma led the Lakers with 23 points as he got the start over Wesley Matthews, who had previously been in the starting lineup. Meanwhile, the play of second-year guard Talen Horton-Tucker continues to be a promising trend for L.A., as Horton-Tucker finished with 18 points on 7 of 11 shooting, five rebounds, and two assists. Then when the game was wrapping up, Jared Dudley hit a dagger that got LeBron James going up off the bench in jubilation to see his guy Dudz put the finishing touches on a win, even if it is in the preseason.

The Lakers have one more preseason game, Friday night again in Phoenix.

