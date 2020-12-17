Kuz leads way for Lakers and THT flourishes again in preseason win

Erik García Gundersen
·1 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to look like they’ve never stopped being ready to defend their title as they won their third straight preseason game, this time with their two superstars, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis, in the lineup. The Lakers played some beautiful basketball mixing the newest Lakers against the Suns, but the young Lakers were the ones who stole the show for L.A.

Kyle Kuzma led the Lakers with 23 points as he got the start over Wesley Matthews, who had previously been in the starting lineup. Meanwhile, the play of second-year guard Talen Horton-Tucker continues to be a promising trend for L.A., as Horton-Tucker finished with 18 points on 7 of 11 shooting, five rebounds, and two assists. Then when the game was wrapping up, Jared Dudley hit a dagger that got LeBron James going up off the bench in jubilation to see his guy Dudz put the finishing touches on a win, even if it is in the preseason.

The Lakers have one more preseason game, Friday night again in Phoenix.

Related

LeBron James hopes to complement the way Lakers have played in preseason debut

Lakers vs. Suns preseason: Live stream, how to watch, TV channel, start time (Dec 16.)

Latest Stories

  • Former Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro dead at 28

    Lorenzo Taliaferro, who ran for 339 yards and scored five touchdowns during three injury-riddled seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, has died. Taliaferro passed away Wednesday in Williamsburg, Va., according to York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office. Drafted by Baltimore out of Coastal Carolina in the fourth round of the 2014 draft, Taliaferro ran for 292 yards and four touchdowns over 13 games as a rookie before an injury ended his season.

  • Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies suffers racist abuse after posting Instagram photo with girlfriend

    The Canadian has been targeted by online trolls with his club’s president strongly condemning the abuse

  • Watch: Charlie Woods looks like a Tiger clone in prep for father-son tournament

    Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie are teaming up for the first time at the PNC Championship.

  • Video: YouTuber Jake Paul attacks Conor McGregor teammate Dillon Danis on the street

    YouTube sensation Jake Paul continued to escalate his feud with Conor McGregor and his teammates on Tuesday with a drive-by attack on Dillon Danis. Danis is a teammate of McGregor's, who fights for Bellator MMA. He was famously attacked by Khabib Nurmagomedov after the UFC lightweight champion submitted McGregor at UFC 229. Paul has two professional boxing victories to his credit, a win over a fellow YouTuber and a win over former NBA star Nate Robinson, who had two to three months of training for the bout. Surrounding his bout with Robinson, Paul was calling out McGregor. After the fight, he said it was his life's mission not only to fight McGregor, but to defeat him. Of course, Paul thus far is most famous for being famous... on YouTube, where he has 20.3 million subscribers. He is now gathering steam on Instagram (14.2 million followers) and Twitter (3.8 million followers), expanding his horizons. Paul posted a profanity laden video callout of McGregor on Instagram, which garnered a response not from the Irishman, but from McGregor's rival Nate Diaz. Having found such attention for that stunt, he went after Danis. Paul and his crew, including video camera, road in the bed of a pick-up truck and launched what appears to be water balloons at Danis, all the while again tossing profanities in his direction. Thus far no one has shown much of a professional interest in Paul's antics, with UFC president Dana White notably brushing him aside, saying there is "zero chance" that he ever gets a fight with McGregor. Paul, however, is making the most of his moment in the sun, garnering attention for hurling insults, and now projectiles, as if he just stepped out of a junior high classroom. TRENDING > Nate Diaz rips Jake Paul for profane Conor McGregor callout https://twitter.com/jakepaul/status/1338928886218772481?s=20 Jake Paul after boxing KO: "Conor McGregor and I will happen for sure" (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Ageless wonder Jaromir Jagr returns for 33rd pro season

    Jaromir Jagr’s Stanley Cup rings are older than the average NHL player, FYI.

  • Washington signs former Pro Bowl RB for help, per source

    Washington has added a former Pro Bowl RB to its practice squad, a source tells NBC Sports Washington.

  • Bowl projections: North Carolina moves up to the Orange Bowl

    The Tar Heels will head to the Orange Bowl as long as the ACC gets both Clemson and Notre Dame in the playoff.

  • Natalie Gulbis excited for sponsor invitation to CME Group Tour Championship

    Natalie Gulbis says she wasn't aware of the response her sponsor invitation into this week's CME Group Tour Championship had created.

  • CFP sucks, ACC & SEC title game preview, National Signing Day

    The College Football Playoff Committee has really done it this time. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde eviscerate the latest abomination from Gary Barta and company. What were they thinking with the likes of Florida, Iowa State and Coastal Carolina? The guys eventually calm down to preview the two massive title tilts this weekend as Clemson and Notre Dame square off for ACC supremacy while Alabama and Florida clash for the SEC title belt. Will Trevor Lawrence be the difference this round against the Irish? Early National Signing Day came and went without the usual flair. The guys take a step back and look at the future of the recruiting circus before highlighting a few classes including LSU, USC and Ole Miss. The guys then pick their final games against the spread to wrap up the season-long Race for the Case! The entire podcast crew is above .500 and still in the hunt for the title... 

  • Daily Fantasy Football Week 15 expert cheat sheet

    Our five fantasy football analysts reveal which players they're trusting in their Week 15 daily fantasy lineups!

  • Report: Jazz offered Rudy Gobert standard max extension, but he wants super-max

    Yes, the same super-max extension worth more than $228 million that Giannis Antetokounmpo just signed.

  • Joe Burrow’s surgeon offers critical positive news on Bengals QB’s comeback.

    A small update on Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

  • Real estate Q&A: Who has to pay for window broken by stray golf ball?

    Q: We recently moved next to a golf course, and an errant ball broke one of our windows. We called the clubhouse, but they did not want to help. Are we on the hook to pay for a new window? — Holly A: Living on a golf course means living with golf balls. While the golfer who broke your window should own up and take responsibility, she is not legally responsible for the damage if she was ...

  • Stefon Diggs on departure from Minnesota: “[I]f you want to have success, you’ve got to catch the ball”

    Some believe that Bills receiver Stefon Diggs wanted out of Minnesota because of quarterback Kirk Cousins; the fact that Diggs made his push to be traded on the same day the Vikings gave Cousins a $33 million contract bolstered that perception. In a new interview with ESPN.com, Diggs attributes his desire for a new team [more]

  • Hernández: As heartless as it might be, Dodgers must move on from Kenley Jansen

    Kenley Jansen is no longer an elite closer. The Dodgers have to find a solution and have the remainder of the winter to figure out how.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: 4 quarterbacks go in top 7 overall picks

    It's going to be a quarterback-rich 2021 NFL draft near the top.

  • Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

    Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 15's top running back plays. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Giannis' decision gives Warriors clear path forward to next dynasty

    With Giannis firmly off the table, the Warriors' path to a post-Curry dynasty is clear.

  • Jeff Teague tells heartfelt story about Brad Stevens ‘saving his life’

    Jeff Teague and Brad Stevens met about 15 years ago. Teague says it's made all the difference in the world.

  • Transfers fill Sanders' Jackson State signing class

    (Stats Perform) - The attraction of playing for new Jackson State coach Deion Sanders was evident in the SWAC program's early signing class on Wednesday.