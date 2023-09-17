Kutztown University football earns first win of season with resounding victory over Mercyhurst

Sep. 16—Kutztown University earned its biggest win since 2019 on Saturday.

The Golden Bears captured their first victory of the season with a dominant 47-14 win over Mercyhurst in a non-conference game at Andre Reed Stadium.

Kutztown (1-2) outscored the Lakers 37-0 in the first half before cruising to the win. The Golden Bears recorded 508 yards of total offense in their largest victory since they beat Shippensburg 55-5 on Oct. 26, 2019.

In his second career start, redshirt freshman quarterback Judd Novak finished 12-for-20 passing for 315 yards and two touchdowns. Novak's main target was wide receiver Mekhi Gibson, who finished with four catches for 157 yards and one touchdown.

Kutztown ran for 193 yards. Running back Darryl Davis-McNeil had 56 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries, running back Jordan Davis had 47 yards on 14 carries and Novak finished with 45 yards on three rushing attempts.

In the first half, Novak connected with wide receiver Kaden Hastie on a 28-yard touchdown and Gibson on a 72-yard touchdown. Davis-McNeil scored on runs of 10, 6 and 4 yards.

Daniel Boone graduate Nate Millard made a 44-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter to give the Golden Bears a 37-0 lead at the half. Fellow kicker Dawson Evitts finished 5-for-6 on extra point attempts and converted a 25-yard field goal in the second half.

After a Mercyhurst (1-2) touchdown, Kurtis Ravenel Jr. scored on a 96-yard kick return late in the third quarter to extend Kutztown's lead. A wide receiver, Ravenel also had one catch for 11 yards.

King's 56, Albright 0: Saturday at Wilkes-Barre, Albright allowed 35 points in the first half in a loss to King's in a Middle Atlantic Conference game.

King's (2-0, 3-0) finished with 440 yards of total offense. Quarterback Russell Minor-Shaw finished 17-for-21 passing for 299 yards and five touchdowns.

Albright (0-2, 0-3), which lost its 20th straight, recorded just five first downs and 111 yards of total offense. Running back Isaiah Shockley had 45 yards on 12 carries.

Widener 57, Alvernia 7: Saturday at Alvernia's turf field, Widener scored 31 points in the first half on its way to a win over Alvernia in a Middle Atlantic Conference game.

Quarterback Chase Diehl finished 8-for-16 passing for 259 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions for the Pride (2-0, 3-0).

The Golden Wolves (0-2, 0-3) had just 135 yards of total offense. Quarterback Colin Payne, an Exeter graduate, completed 11-of-24 passes for 87 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions.