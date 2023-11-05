Advertisement

Kutztown University defeats West Chester to win outright PSAC East title in college football

Brian Smith, Reading Eagle, Pa.
Nov. 4—Kutztown scored the game's final 14 points to defeat West Chester 27-17 and clinch the outright Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East football title Saturday at West Chester.

The Golden Bears (7-0, 8-2) already had clinched a berth in the PSAC title against Slippery Rock, which they will host Nov. 11 at noon.

KU led 13-3 before West Chester (3-4, 5-5) scored two straight touchdowns to take a 17-13 lead with 9:49 left.

The Golden Bears responded quickly as Judd Novak threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to Mekhi Gibson to put Kutztown in front 20-17.

A forcing a punt on the Golden Rams' next possession — Eden Johnson and Freddie Retter combined on a sack to help kill the drive — Kutztown drove 55 yards in eight plays to put it away.

Darryl Davis-McNeil scored on a 15-yard run to make it 27-17 with 1:41 left.

Kurtis Ravenel Jr. had six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown for Kutztown.