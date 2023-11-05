Kutztown University defeats West Chester to win outright PSAC East title in college football

Nov. 4—Kutztown scored the game's final 14 points to defeat West Chester 27-17 and clinch the outright Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East football title Saturday at West Chester.

The Golden Bears (7-0, 8-2) already had clinched a berth in the PSAC title against Slippery Rock, which they will host Nov. 11 at noon.

KU led 13-3 before West Chester (3-4, 5-5) scored two straight touchdowns to take a 17-13 lead with 9:49 left.

The Golden Bears responded quickly as Judd Novak threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to Mekhi Gibson to put Kutztown in front 20-17.

A forcing a punt on the Golden Rams' next possession — Eden Johnson and Freddie Retter combined on a sack to help kill the drive — Kutztown drove 55 yards in eight plays to put it away.

Darryl Davis-McNeil scored on a 15-yard run to make it 27-17 with 1:41 left.

Kurtis Ravenel Jr. had six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown for Kutztown.