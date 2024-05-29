Kutztown shuts out Littlestown to win District 3 Class 3A softball title

Kutztown defeated Littlestown 8-0 in a District 3 Class 3A softball championship at Seaber Softball Stadium at Millersville University on Tuesday.

Pitcher Brianna Bauscher led the charge allowing only two hits and striking out six.

The third-seeded Cougars (18-6) earned their second district title in the past three seasons.

“Consistency,” Cougars coach Kevin Conrad said of the key to winning the title. “We have our philosophy up there at Kutztown and the girls know what the philosophy is coming in. It’s a lot of hard work and dedication and all the girls that come in, buy into it. We had another special group this year and fun to be around.”

Kutztown got off to a great start in the bottom of the first when Sammy Furst hit an RBI double to left field to strike first.

At the top of the second, Brianna Bauscher allowed an infield single to begin the inning. That was the last hit she gave up, retiring the next 18 batters.

“My catcher (Ashley Noecker) I’m very comfortable with,” Bauscher said. “We both just are very strong together and right when I was warming up over there I just felt really strong. She always knows what pitches I want to throw and recently my pitches have been working really well for me. I just had full confidence coming into this game.”

On the offensive side, Bauscher contributed with a two-run RBI triple to right-center in the second inning to give the Cougars a 3-0 lead.

Fifth-seeded Littlestown (15-8) had no answers on either end of the bat.

Through the next three innings, Bauscher retired the side with pitch counts of ten, six, and five.

“We went more with my curveballs more than my screwball but I threw both consistently,” Bauscher said.

In the third, Felicia Oldt hit an RBI double to keep the runs coming. Two batters later, Jade Fitzgerald had an RBI single that hit Maddy Dubbert, Littletown’s pitcher, in the ankle. She would not return to the game.

Alexis Stonesifer was handed the ball for the rest of the game on the mound.

Nonetheless, the Cougars kept the bats going as they scored one run in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth to put the game out of reach.

At the top of the seventh, Bauscher retired the side on eight pitches, striking out one and getting two outs on ground balls.

For Kutztown, Furst and Fitzgerald each went 2-for-3 with one RBI, and Noecker went 2-for-3 on the day.

After starting the season 4-5, the Cougars have been on a tear going 14-1 since the slow start.

“I schedule a difficult non-league schedule on purpose,” Conrad said. “I want to challenge our girls… If they don’t get into those difficult games and then get into these kinds of situations, they won’t know how to react. I purposely do that… the girls know that they need to come compete.”