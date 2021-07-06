Kutztown grad Pierre Reedy, a men's soccer player at Penn State, named a first-team Academic All-American

Jul. 5—Kutztown grad Pierre Reedy, a men's soccer player at Penn State, added another honor to his list of accomplishments from his redshirt senior year as he was named a first-team Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America Monday.

Reedy is a two-time graduate of Penn State. He earned his undergraduate degree in security and risk analysis in May 2020 with a 3.64 grade-point average. In May, he completed a masters in corporate finance with a 3.66 GPA.

He is Penn State's first men's soccer CoSIDA Academic All-American since 2009 and the sixth overall.

On the academic side this year, Reedy also has been named a first-team Scholar All-American by United Soccer Coaches, earned CoSIDA Academic All-District and United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-Region Team honors, and was a 2020-21 Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and Academic All-Big Ten.

On the field this year, Reedy had a career-high five goals and four assists for a career-best 14 points. He was a third-team All-American and a first-team All-Big Ten pick and earned first-team All-North Region honors from the United Soccer Coaches. He also was named to the Big Ten All-Tournament team.

Last month he was named Penn State's male recipient of the Big Ten Medal of Honor.