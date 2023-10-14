Kutztown falls to Lancaster Catholic in high school football

Oct. 14—A second-half surge by Lancaster Catholic proved to be Kutztown's downfall in a 58-21 loss in a Lancaster-Lebanon Section 5 football game Friday at Lancaster.

Elijah Cunningham scored two rushing touchdowns in each half for the Crusaders (4-1, 7-1), and Lancaster Catholic scored 32 unanswered points in the second half.

Ethan Lafferty scored two rushing touchdowns for Kutztown. He put the Cougars (1-4, 2-6) on the board in the first quarter on an 8-yard run. A 5-yard pass from Colten Mathias to James Undercuffler, followed by a two-point conversion run by Mathias tied things up for Kutztown at 14-14.

Cunningham's first score came on a 74-yard run and gave the Crusaders a 20-14 lead after the first quarter.

Junior quarterback David Stefanow threw two touchdown passes, including an 11-yarder to Charlie Warren to open the scoring for Lancaster Catholic in the first quarter. Also in the first for the Crusaders, Christian Fields had a 78-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Cunningham scored again on a 6-yard run in the second quarter. Lafferty scored on a 1-yard run before halftime to cut the Cougars' deficit to 26-21 at the half.

Cunningham scored rushing touchdowns of 50 and 55 yards in the third quarter.

Josh Acker caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Stefanow in the third, and Brandon Way scored on a 76-yard run to close out the scoring for Lancaster Catholic.

The Crusaders ran 18 times for 339 yards, while Kutztown rushed 61 times for 276 yards.