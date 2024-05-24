Kutztown falls to Delone Catholic in District 3 Class 2A baseball final

May 24—FREDERICKSBURG — Hoping to defend its District 3 Class 2A baseball title, Kutztown fell behind early and never recovered, losing 7-1 to Delone Catholic in the final on Thursday night at Wenger Field.

The second-seeded Squires (14-7) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second thanks to back-to-back RBI doubles with two outs from J.D. Sieg and Ethan Little.

The fourth-seeded Cougars (12-11) responded with a run in the third on an RBI single from Chase Sleboda that scored senior Kole Schuler. Sleboda would later be thrown out stealing before a flyout by senior Colin Hamm ended the inning.

Delone Catholic answered with a strong inning of its own in the bottom of the third.

All with two outs, Chris Cole hit an RBI single before a walk and a wild pitch each brought home an additional run to give the Squires enough to start to pull away.

"You have to be a good team to get to this point," Kutztown coach Tim Mertz said. "It just didn't end the way we wanted. We struggled early on with leadership in the beginning of the season, and we've found our identity closer to the end of the season and started playing some really good baseball.

"To be back here for a second time to defend our championship doesn't happen too often."

With just two senior starters on Thursday, the Cougars surmised just four hits compared to the Squires' nine.

Junior Colten Mathias received the loss for Kutztown, as the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two.

Senior Kole Schuler took over in relief for Mathias and allowed four hits and two earned runs over two innings of work. A two-run single by Nic Pierce closed out the scoring in the fifth for Delone Catholic.

Schuler had the lone double of the game for the Cougars in the sixth but ended up stranded on third moments later when Mathias flied out to right.

Denver Ostrum threw a complete game for the Squires, struck out five and walked just one in addition to allowing the one earned run.

For Mertz, the leadership of Schuler and fellow senior Colin Hamm helped lead Kutztown back to the district final.

"Understanding what leadership was and how to be a leader took them a little bit of a learning curve for them," Mertz said of his seniors. "But once they got it, we started playing some good baseball and they were solid."