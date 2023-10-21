Kutztown falls to Columbia in high school football

Oct. 21—Kutztown got off to a good start Friday night in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 5 game at home against Columbia.

But after the Crimson Tide surrendered a safety to open the scoring, it rattled off 25 unanswered points on the way to a 25-8 win over the Cougars.

Artie Poindexter caught touchdown passes of 16, 88 and 85 yards from quarterback Cameron McClair for Columbia (1-5, 2-7).

Junior fullback Brenden Ackley scored a 10-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to close out the scoring for Kutztown (1-5, 2-7).

The Cougars recorded 268 yards of total offense (234 rushing yards, 34 passing yards). Kutztown had five turnovers, losing four fumbles and throwing an interception.

