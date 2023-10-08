Kutztown defeats Bloomsburg in college football

Oct. 7—Kutztown took control with two touchdowns in the second quarter on the way to a 24-3 victory over Bloomsburg in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East game Saturday at Bloomsburg.

The Golden Bears (3-0, 4-2), who won their fourth straight to maintain their sole hold on first place in the conference, took a 3-0 lead on a 35-yard field goal by Dawson Evitts in the first quarter.

They made it 10-0 on a 9-yard run by Jaedyn Stewart with 8:51 left in the first half.

A 71-yard punt return by Antaun Lloyd set up KU's second touchdown. Judd Novak completed the 15-yard drive with a 9-yard pass to Mekhi Gibson with 57 seconds in the first half.

The Huskies (0-3, 1-5) cut it to 17-3 on a 40-yard field goal by Kevin Carrigan with 10:52 left in the third quarter.

Kutztown made it 24-3 on a 4-yard run by Jordan Davis with 5:39 left.

Stewart finished with 100 yards on 18 carries. Novak completed 10-of-21 passes for 113 yards.

The Golden Bears have beaten the Huskies seven straight times.

Delaware Valley 28, Alvernia 12: At Alvernia's Turf Field, the Golden Wolves (0-3, 0-5) allowed the Aggies (4-0, 4-1), ranked 24th in Division III, to rush for 237 yards in losing in the MAC.

Delaware Valley, which controlled the ball for 35 minutes, averaged 4.4 yards per carry.

The Aggies took a 21-0 lead by scoring one TD in the second quarter and two in the third.

Alvernia scored twice within 19 seconds in the third quarter to get within 21-12. Exeter grad Colin Payne threw a 75-yard scoring pass to Dachan Thompson. Then after the Golden Wolves recovered a fumble on Delaware Valley's next offensive play, Payne scored on a 1-yard run.

The Aggies put it away on a 22-yard touchdown run by Luan Avdijaj with 1:54 left.

Payne completed 16-of-28 passes for 268 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions. Joseph Perkins had five catches for 117 yards for Alvernia.

Jack Fallon had 109 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries for Delaware Valley.

Stevenson 38, Albright 0: At Shirk Stadium, the Lions (0-4, 0-5) managed just 99 total yards in falling to the Mustangs (3-1, 4-1) in the MAC.

The loss was Albright's 22nd straight.

The Lions had 51 rushing yards on 23 carries and completed 5-of-14 passes for 48 yards. They also turned it over three times.

Isaiah Shockley had 39 yards on 10 carries and caught one pass for 23 yards for Albright.

Elijah Marquez ran for 116 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries for Stevenson.