Kutztown clinches berth in PSAC title game with college football win over Millersville

Oct. 29—Kutztown clinched its third Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East title in four seasons with a 17-12 win over Millersville on Homecoming Saturday at Andre Reed Stadium.

The Golden Bears (6-0, 7-2) will host Slippery Rock in the PSAC championship game on Nov. 11 at noon.

KU ran for 237 yards and held Millersville (1-5, 3-6) to 58 yards rushing in earning its seventh straight win.

The Golden Bears took a 14-0 lead in the second quarter, but the Marauders got within 17-12 on a 31-yard field goal by Trent McDowell with 6:09 left.

Kutztown's defense allowed Millersville to gain just 18 yards on its final two drives.

On the Marauders' last drive, KU's Tyler Whary sacked Brett Nye on third-and-5 from the Millersville 43, forcing a fumble that the Marauders recovered for a loss of 12 yards. On fourth-and-17, Nye, under pressure from Whary, threw incomplete.

Quarterback Judd Novak ran for touchdowns of 32 yards and 11 yards to give Kutztown the two-touchdown lead.

McDowell's 38-yard field hockey as time expired in the first half and a 68-yard pass from Nye to Mekhi Alexander got Millersville (1-5, 3-6) within 14-9 with 12:05 left in the third quarter.

Dawson Evitts kicked a 22-yard field to put the Golden Bears up 17-12 with 5:21 left in the third quarter.

Darryl Davis-McNeil had 84 yards rushing on 19 carries, Jordan Davis had 78 yards on 11 carries and Novak had 71 yards on 12 carries for Kutztown.

Millersville averaged just 1.9 yards per carry.

Gov. Mifflin grad Kam Wolfe, a senior linebacker, had seven tackles, including one for loss, for KU.

The Golden Bears end their regular season at West Chester this week. A win would give them their third unbeaten conference record and the outright PSAC East championship. Kutztown has clinched the berth in the PSAC title game by virtue of having beaten the PSAC East's one-loss teams, East Stroudsburg and Shepherd.

Lebanon 34, Alvernia 26: At Annville, Boyertown grad Luke Ordway blocked a potential game-tying extra point in the fourth quarter and the Flying Dutchmen (5-2, 5-3) held on to beat the Golden Wolves (0-7, 0-8) in a Middle Atlantic Conference game.

Alvernia got within 27-26 on a 1-yard run by Shymarr Wright with 14:22 left, but Ordway blocked Joe Fragale's PAT attempt.

The Golden Wolves ended Lebanon Valley's next drive with an interception by Delva Jean-Baptiste, then drove to the Dutchmen 36 before turning it over on downs.

Lebanon Valley then went up 34-26 on a 31-yard run by Dion Bryant.

Alvernia had two more chances to tie. The first drive ended with an interception thrown by Colin Payne. The second ended on a sack at the Alvernia 48 as time expired.

Payne, an Exeter grad, completed 24-of-44 passes for 337 yards and two touchdowns. Dachan Thompson had six catches for 148 yards, including a 74-yard TD catch, for the Golden Wolves, who lost their ninth straight.

Misericordia 38, Albright 9: At Dallas, the Lions (0-7, 0-8) managed just 76 yards of total offense in falling to the Cougars (3-4, 3-5) in a Middle Atlantic Conference game.

Albright, which lost its 25th straight, ran for 69 yards on 32 carries and completed 2-of-22 passes for 7 yards.

Misericordia led 17-0 after a quarter and 31-0 at the half.