Kutztown advances to District 3 Class 3A softball final

For the second time in three years, Kutztown will play for a district title.

The No. 3 seed Cougars defeated No. 2 seed Susquenita 4-2 on Thursday in a District 3 Class 3A semifinal at Duncannon to advance to the championship game.

Kutztown defeated the Blackhawks to win the 2022 title before losing to Susquenita in the 2023 semifinals.

The Cougars (17-6) scored two runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to take the lead, which they would keep for the rest of the game. Brianna Bauscher picked up the win in the circle for Kutztown.

Jade Fitzgerald went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBIs and Felicia Oldt went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Both teams had eight hits.

Kutztown will take on No. 5 seed Littlestown (15-7) in the final on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Millersville University. Littlestown beat top-seeded Biglerville 5-3 in the semifinals on Thursday.

In Class 5A, No. 9 seed Twin Valley lost to top-seeded South Western 4-3 in an eight-inning quarterfinal on Thursday at Hanover.

With the game tied 1-1 heading into the eighth, the Raiders scored one run in the top of the inning before the Mustangs scored two runs in the bottom of the inning to earn the walk-off win.

Catcher Hailie Barton had a double and a run scored and shortstop Molly Krall went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk for Twin Valley.

Erin Cromwell pitched 7 2/3 innings for the Raiders and took the loss. She allowed four runs, two of which were earned, on eight hits while striking out five.

Twin Valley finishes the season 15-7.

No. 6 seed Exeter also saw its season come to an end, as the Eagles lost to No. 14 seed Shippensburg 5-2 in a quarterfinal on Thursday at Reiffton.

The Eagles fell behind 4-0 in the first inning and never recovered. Cheyenne Boyles took the loss for Exeter, as she allowed five runs, four of which were earned, and seven hits in three innings.

The Eagles finish the season 18-6.