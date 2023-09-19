Kutter Crawford's seven strikeout
Kutter Crawford has a strong outing in his 21st start, striking out seven batters while letting up just two runs on four hits in 6 innings pitched
The Browns might be without their star running back for a while.
The Dodgers' diminutive slugger is about to become the fourth under-5-foot-10 player in MLB history to log a 40-homer season.
The injuries just won't stop. Andy Behrens is here to help fill the holes on fantasy rosters with his priority adds for Week 3.
ESPN opted not to show the replay after Browns RB Nick Chubb took a shot to his left knee against the Steelers on Monday night.
Other coaches can install a field goal block concept to mirror New England’s, but those copycats will lack the element of surprise.
The Cowboys signed Ronald Jones as a free agent in March after his short stint with the Chiefs last season.
Jaylen Waddle took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Pats rookie linebacker Marte Mapu.
With fantasy baseball titles hanging in the balance, Fred Zinkie has a list of priority pickups to help you this week.
The Steelers host the Browns in an AFC North rivalry matchup Monday. Given how the two teams played in their openers, there's a clear option.
Hunter's expected to miss three weeks after a late hit by Blackburn.
Patrick Mahomes has now received more than $273 million in guaranteed money since he signed his deal in 2020, which is a league record.
Dan Titus examines the loaded point guard position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the “Last Great Colosseum” for a playoff elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Belichick was extra grumpy Sunday night.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon sifts through the noise of Week 2's NFL action.
Miami held off a late charge from the Patriots for a huge win.
The Giants haven't had a win like Sunday for a long, long time.