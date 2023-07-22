KU's Rich Miller is back for a 5th year of college football, feeling he has more to prove

Rich Miller said he thinks about it all the time.

Miller was playing college football at Buffalo, back in 2019. He was outside of the United States with his Bulls teammates, for a December matchup against Charlotte in the Bahamas Bowl. And during the trip, they spent time around children who told him they wanted to be like him one day.

Miller grew up with an appreciation for what football afforded him, as someone who’s from the Detroit area. But with this bowl trip as a freshman came an opportunity for him to realize the effect he could have on others because of the sport.

And since, he’s never taken it for granted.

So, as Miller recalled that story earlier this month at the Big 12 Conference media days in Arlington, Texas, it came as no surprise that he also said he couldn’t imagine his life without the game of football. It came as no surprise that, given a chance to play a fifth year of college football, it wasn’t hard for him to take it. Miller, who transferred from Buffalo to Kansas ahead of the 2021 season, is soaking up every chance he has with the Jayhawks before he turns pro.

“I feel like I had a lot more to prove, and not just to other people, to myself,” said Miller, a linebacker. “I feel like I started the season off, like, really well last year. And I kind of took some steps back, and I think I owe it to myself to be able to finish out the season leading the Big 12 in tackles.”

Miller felt honored to be one of the players to represent Kansas at Big 12 media days this year, ahead of his third season with the program. For him, it served as validation that he’s doing something right. There weren’t any nerves assuming that responsibility, he noted, because he didn’t have any problem being himself as he talked about a game he enjoys so much.

Miller may be a far cry from when he started playing football at 6-years-old, when he was too young to play and could only practice. But he hasn’t forgotten the importance of understanding he’s playing a kid’s game, of being genuine among his teammates in his adoration for it. It’s a mentality he said he thinks he gets from his dad.

Ahead of the 2023 season, he’s looking to be more physical when he tackles. Miller, who’s been second for the Jayhawks in tackles each of the past two seasons, also wants to improve the extent to which he understands Kansas’ defense — so he can play faster. And coupled with the mentality that comes with his approach, there’s a level of confidence he said isn’t just there because he’s coming into his last season at the college level.

“I told (director of sports performance) coach (Matt Gildersleeve) this the other day — it’s crazy because each year I feel like I know it all, right? The next year, I realize how much I did not know,” said Miller, who also mentioned improving his footwork. “And it’s just like, ‘Man, I know this and imagine what I could have done with it. Like, now I know what I can do with it.’”

Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold, who brought Miller from Buffalo to Kansas when he took the job at KU in 2021, never thought there would be anything that would make Miller hesitate from coming back in 2023. Leipold said Miller loves the game and is looking to maximize his opportunities. Leipold also thinks Miller will coach someday.

At the moment, Miller said he’s trying not to think about getting into coaching because he wants to play for a long time. But while he’s playing, he added, he wants to be a coach among his teammates.

Soon, he knows he’ll pass the torch of what it takes to play linebacker for the Jayhawks to his teammates.

“I try to teach everybody everything I know, because I know this is my last season here,” said Miller, who’ll try to help Kansas to a second-straight bowl game. “Someone has to take over my position. Like, right now they ask me all the questions. They ask me, ‘Rich, what do we do here? What do I do? Rich, what you think? Someone is going to have to answer those questions next year.”

