Kurtis Gabriel ripped by ex-Sharks enforcer John Scott for fight comments

Kurtis Gabriel has become the Sharks' newest enforcer, engaging in a number of fights over the past few weeks.

Last week, he and St. Louis Blues forward Kyle Clifford got into it after a tense pregame exchange, and Gabriel sent out a postgame Tweet explaining that while he was on the ice for the Sharks, "nobody will disrespect this team" without retribution.

Former Sharks enforcer John Scott, who now hosts a podcast fittingly called "Dropping the Gloves," was not a fan and went off on Gabriel during a recent episode.

"Pump the brakes Gabriel, you've been in the league for less than a half of a quarter of a cup of coffee," Scott said. "Like you've had a handful of career fights, like let's not get carried away here man, that kinda irked me a little bit. You're not even in the top five, 10 guys in the league who are tough. When you get a reputation you can maybe say something like that, but even that like I don't think you should say something like that, it's embarrassing.

"It's like OK, you're the man, everyone is gonna see that quote and they're gonna want to do anything versus the Sharks because they're scared of Kurtis Gabriel, stuff like that where you're just showboating a little bit in the media, like nobody cares, I hope he gets knocked out, he deserves to get beat up after that comment, he fought Kyle Clifford and he fought Ryan Reaves, and he did OK in both fights good for him, it doesn't mean you get to go out and spout at the mouth like 'no one is gonna mess with the Sharks if I'm in the lineup' like easy, honestly, settle down kid."

The strong words from Scott drew a response from Gabriel on Twitter, who offered nothing but praise to the comments.

Everyone is entitled to their opinion, respect that. Agree to disagree big John 🤝 Love what you are doing post career, only growing this great game we all love 🙌🏻💗 — Kurtis Gabriel (@kurtisgabriel) March 12, 2021

Scott responded with an offer to come on the podcast, and later said an episode featuring the two will be dropping on Monday.

Gabriel's social post following the overtime win over the Blues last week came after St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington had shoved a few Sharks players and tried to square up with San Jose goalie Devan Dubnyk in a previous matchup between the teams.

Binnington "punks" Karlsson...

Then we almost had a goalie fight.



What just happened...?#sjsharks #stlblues pic.twitter.com/OWRgHR3MZq — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) February 28, 2021

Clifford and Gabriel exchanged words pregame Monday, and dropped the gloves just a few minutes into the first period.

Kurtis Gabriel and Kyle Clifford threw down the gloves after a testy pregame exchange 🥊 pic.twitter.com/qvHcMIZ43y — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) March 9, 2021

Gabriel has become a strong voice within the Sharks' locker room in recent weeks, also taking on infamous Vegas Golden Knights enforcer Ryan Reaves in a skirmish earlier this month.

Reaves and Gabriel dropped the gloves right off the drop 👊 pic.twitter.com/QmtoeCw10x — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) March 6, 2021

Erik Karlsson spoke about the importance of Gabriel's role after Saturday's morning skate.

Erik Karlsson on Kurtis Gabriel: "His role is just as important as my role is, even though I log a lot more minutes. That's the feeling we have to have. We all play an equally important role. I couldn't do the things I do if he wasn't allowed to do the things he does." #SJSharks — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) March 13, 2021

It will be interesting to hear how Gabriel and Scott approach their conversation after the fiery comments from the former NHL enforcer.