Kurtis Gabriel, Kyle Clifford fight in Sharks-Blues after pregame chat

Kurtis Gabriel, Kyle Clifford drop gloves, fight early in Sharks-Blues

Gabriel, Clifford waste no time with fight after pregame chat originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It didn't take long for Kurtis Gabriel and Kyle Clifford to drop the gloves.

At 2:35 in the first period of the Sharks' game against the St. Louis Blues on Monday, the two forwards scrapped.

The fight came shortly after Gabriel and Clifford were seen having a heated discussion in front of the team benches roughly 30 minutes before the game.

Both players received five-minute fighting penalties.

Kurtis Gabriel and Kyle Clifford threw down the gloves after a testy pregame exchange 🥊 pic.twitter.com/qvHcMIZ43y — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) March 9, 2021

Less than two minutes after the fight between Gabriel and Clifford, Blues defenseman Niko Mikkola scored his first NHL goal to give St. Louis an early 1-0 lead.

Niko Mikkola will never forget this one.



Congratulations on No. 1. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/PmBIydpZQ1 — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 9, 2021

Gabriel has been getting into it with Sharks opponents over the last few days. Prior to San Jose's games against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday and Saturday, the 27-year-old chirped with Ryan Reaves before each contest.

In Friday's game, Gabriel and Reaves fought just as the puck was being dropped for the start of the third period.

Gabriel likely is trying to light a fire under the Sharks, but so far, it isn't working as the Sharks lost both games to the Golden Knights and yielded a goal to the Blues shortly after his fight.