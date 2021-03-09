Kurtis Gabriel explains why he fought Kyle Clifford in Sharks' OT win

Gabriel explains why he fought Clifford in Sharks' OT win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Sharks forward Kurtis Gabriel came into Monday night's game against the St. Louis Blues with two goals on his mind: A fight and a win. Mission accomplished.

After having a heated discussion in front of the team benches before the game, Gabriel and Blues forward Kyle Clifford dropped gloves and started swinging just 2:35 into the first period of the Sharks' 3-2 overtime win at SAP Center.

Kurtis Gabriel and Kyle Clifford threw down the gloves after a testy pregame exchange 🥊 pic.twitter.com/qvHcMIZ43y — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) March 9, 2021

Both players received five-minute fighting penalties.

Why was Gabriel so keen on throwing hands against the Blues? It sure sounds like payback for Blues goalie Jordan Binnington trying to fight multiple Sharks late last month.

This was him having to fight me because of their goalies antics last game. Nobody will disrespect this team when I am around and not have to pay up for it. — Kurtis Gabriel (@kurtisgabriel) March 9, 2021

It's clear Gabriel isn't afraid to mix it up and defend his teammates no matter what. In Friday's game, Gabriel and Reaves fought just as the puck was being dropped for the start of the third period. The Sharks lost that game, but his fight sparked a fire for the Sharks on Monday, giving San Jose a much-needed win.