Kurtis Gabriel explains what led to epic fight with Vegas' Ryan Reaves

Sharks' Kurtis Gabriel explains what led to epic Ryan Reaves fight originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kurtis Gabriel and Ryan Reaves sure brought the theatrics in a drama-fueled matchup between the Sharks and the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night at SAP Center.

Both players kicked off the third period of the Sharks' 5-4 overtime loss by dropping their gloves and going at it, leading to an epic fight.

Reaves and Gabriel dropped the gloves right off the drop 👊 pic.twitter.com/QmtoeCw10x — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) March 6, 2021

After the game, Gabriel broke down what led to the scrap.

"I basically had to earn his attention enough to get a fight there," Gabriel said regarding Reaves. "I guess he didn't think I did in the first game. I guess he deemed it was time tonight."

Kurtis Gabriel explains what he was talking about with Ryan Reaves before the game pic.twitter.com/aZjZ2WsXOY — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) March 6, 2021

However, Gabriel did acknowledge Reaves, who left the game after returning from the penalty when he was possibly hit by another player's skate blade.

How did Dubnyk save this?? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/2QCubgYPwb — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) March 6, 2021

"It's a high-tension game, but that all goes out the window when you see him go down like that," Gabriel said. "Looks like a serious injury, so that's tough to see."

The two fourth-line players had begun chirping at each other before the game even started, so it seemed likely a fight was inevitable at some point Friday.

Ryan Reaves already having words with Kurtis Gabriel 👀 pic.twitter.com/VINyed8DNo — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) March 6, 2021

In a rivalry as fiery as the Sharks-Golden Knights is, it wasn't surprising to see the two duke it out. Logan Couture and Max Pacioretty also exchanged shots earlier in the contest.

A closer look at what happened between Couture and Pacioretty ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/upliRlPnUN — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) March 6, 2021

Pacioretty and the Golden Knights would have the last laugh though, as the winger ripped his second goal of the game past Devan Dubnyk 1:25 into overtime to give Vegas the victory.

Luckily for the Sharks, they won't have to wait long for a revenge game. They'll take on the Golden Knights for game two of the series Saturday, and it's sure to be just as intense as usual.