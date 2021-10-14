Kurt Warner's top three QB storylines of Week 6
NFL Network's Kurt Warner's top three quarterback storylines of Week 6. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Coming off an overtime win in which he threw for a career-high 442 yards, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is a top fantasy option again in Week 6.
Wilson was spotted taking part in warmups with the rest of the team today, but he was one of the seven players who were listed as non-participants.
Following his first practice since taking over for Jon Gruden, longtime NFL assistant Rich Bisaccia emphasizes ideals of "diversity, inclusion, social justice."
Colts HC Frank Reich talks about the long-awaited return of RT Braden Smith, which is still unknown entering Week 6.
Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean make ESPN's midseason All-America team
Giants backup QB Mike Glennon was asked if he was ready to start in case Daniel Jones is ruled out for Week 6. Glennon responded that he's pretty comfortable and confident in OC Jason Garrett's system because there's a lot of overlap from other systems he's played in while in the NFL.
Do we trust the Bills are that good? Or should we be worried about the Chiefs?
Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said earlier this week that it will be “very, very close,” when asked about tight end Rob Gronkowski playing this week after missing two weeks with injured ribs, but he turned out to be too far away to get on the field. Gronkowski has been ruled out for the Bucs’ Thursday [more]
The records give the what, stats give the how Dallas has zoomed to an early division lead. @ProfessorO_NFL breaks down the ones that show not only how Dallas leads the East, but earns their place as NFL elite.
Mayock now has control of the Raiders' roster, with Jon Gruden out. But how long will that last for?
It hasn't exactly been smooth sailing for the 49ers on offense. Joe Staley explains why.
Raiders GM Mike Mayock addresses Jon Gruden resignation, Mark Davis still refusing
Odds for Raiders next head coach, Jon Gruden's next job
Raiders owner Mark Davis doesn’t seem to be very happy about the events that resulted in the resignation of coach Jon Gruden. Via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com, Davis was asked about Gruden’s departure on Wednesday. “I have no comment,” Davis said. And then he had a comment. “Ask the NFL. They have all the answers.” [more]
Buccaneers rule out three starters for matchup vs. Eagles on Thursday Night Football
Former Tampa Bay Bucs head coach Jon Gruden quit Monday as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after the New York Times reported on racist, sexist and homophobic language he used in emails shortly after leaving the Bucs in 2009 with a Super Bowl ring.By Tuesday, he was also removed from the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The intrigue: The emails were discovered in a workplace misconduct investigation into the Washington Footbal
Jon Gruden's assertion that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell pressured the Rams to draft Michael Sam was challenged by Jeff Fisher.
