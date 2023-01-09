Kurt Warner's thoughts on Aaron Rodgers' future after 2022 season
NFL Network Kurt Warner's thoughts on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' future after the 2022 season.
The Detroit Lions rubbed salt in the wound after preventing Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers from reaching the 2023 NFL playoffs.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday night’s loss that there is no excuse for the actions of linebacker Quay Walker, who was ejected for shoving a member of the Lions’ medical staff. That was the second time this season that Walker was ejected for shoving someone from the opposing team who was not [more]
ESPNs Ryan Clark called out Aaron Rodgers after the Packers season came to close at Lambeau Field for the third straight season.
Here is a running list of the NFL head coaches who were fired after the 2022 regular season, beginning with Kliff Kingsbury and Lovie Smith.
49ers linebacker Fred Warner is dumbfounded by Brock Purdy's lack of attention throughout the NFL.
The Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Green Bay Packers LB Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday Night Football for shoving a Detroit Lions medical staff member.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he won’t hold the Packers hostage. Regardless, he currently holds all the cards. Under the contract Rodgers received in March 2022, his compensation for 2023 shoots to nearly $60 million. And it’s fully guaranteed. If Rodgers wants to stay, he’s staying. If they’d cut him (they won’t), they’d owe him the [more]
Sports wagering is now legal in Ohio. If it wasn’t, Bernie Kosar would still have a relationship with the Browns. The team severed ties with Kosar after he acknowledged on social media that he placed a legal $19,000 bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. [more]
The Colts are officially in the market for a starting quarterback again. Here's a look at their options, from veterans to potential draft picks.
The Bears should be fielding calls for the No. 1 pick. Here are some QB-needy teams who could be calling GM Ryan Poles about trading up.
They ran it back. And they fell flat. Now, their head coach may walk away. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the feeling in building is that Rams coach Sean McVay is more likely to leave than to stay. “There’s more people inside the building, when you talk to them, they’d be more surprised [more]
The Arizona Cardinals have fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury. What's next for the coach and the team? Follow our updates.
Aaron Rodgers declined a jersey swap with Jameson Williams after the Packers loss to the Lions, which has many wondering about his NFL future.
The NFL playoff field for the 2022 season is set. Check out the bracket, matchups and schedule ahead of Wild Card Weekend.
One of the NFL's worst beats happened on the final play of the Jets' season.
Chiefs fans made their presence known during Saturday’s game against the Raiders in Las Vegas.
Packers appear to be on the decline after three decades of running the NFC North, especially if Aaron Rodgers retires. What's the mean for the Lions
The game dates and times are set and the opening lines have been released. Here are our predictions for all contests including Cowboys-Bucs. | From @KDDrummondNFL
At the end of 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, the only team he’s ever played for, Aaron Rodgers isn’t sure where his career goes from here.