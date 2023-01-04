Kurt Warner's preview of Titans-Jaguars AFC South title game in Week 18
NFL Network Kurt Warner's preview of the Tennessee Titans-Jacksonville Jaguars AFC South title game in Week 18.
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been close friends with quarterback Derek Carr since the two of them played together at Fresno State, and Adams engineered his trade to the Raiders during the offseason largely because he wanted to play with Carr. But Adams says he’ll be loyal to the Raiders even if Carr is [more]
Despite an inconsistent season marked by occasional struggles from 15-time Pro Bowler Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched their second consecutive NFC South title in Week 17 with a 30-24 win over the Carolina Panthers. It’s now the third straight postseason appearance for the Buccaneers after a drought that ran from the 2008 season
Coach Lovie Smith addressed how the Houston Texans have handled the Damar Hamlin incident.
The Browns were without two starters in Wednesday's practice.
The Chargers could really benefit from this.
Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Wednesday that quarterback David Blough will start against the 49ers in their Week 18 matchup with Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy both out.
John Harbaugh called Lamar Jackson “week to week” when the quarterback injured his knee Dec. 4. A month later, Jackson still isn’t ready to return. The Ravens listed Jackson as DNP on their practice report Wednesday, the 13th consecutive practice he has missed. His availability for Week 18 thus does not seem promising. Backup Tyler [more]
This has not been a normal week for the NFL.
The Patriots clearly have a star in the making.
Joel Embiid was ruled out with left foot soreness Wednesday night ahead of the Sixers' game against the Pacers. By Noah Levick
There will be no perfect solution to the challenge presented by the suspension of the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night. As explained last night, the NFL will have to simply choose the best bad solution. There could be a way to make the best bad solution a little better. As Chris Simms and I talked [more]
The NFL said it will play its Week 18 games ... and it reportedly is considering options for playoff seeding, including one that involves the Chiefs.
The NFL world is reeling from Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's episode of cardiac arrest during a game on Monday night. Here's the latest.
Troy Vincent, the league's VP of operations, said during a conference call that all options are still on the table, with two likely results in play.
More confirmation of Joe Burrow's actions during Monday night's events.
There is just one week left in the NFL regular season and there are still some things left to be decided in the AFC and NFC NFL playoff races.
Kayvon Thibodeaux doesn't care about Jeff Saturday's criticism.
Joe Burrow felt it was important to show support to the Bills after Damar Hamlin left Monday's game.
‘Bayless has made his money by being a living, breathing troll who slings hot takes against the wall’
Detroit Lions WR Chuck Hughes is the only player to die during an NFL game: 1971 against the Chicago Bears on the field at Tiger Stadium.