Kurt Warner's key factors for Chargers-Jaguars on Super Wild Card Weekend
NFL Network Kurt Warner's key factors for Los Angeles Chargers-Jacksonville Jaguars on Super Wild Card Weekend.
Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler is back with Matt Harmon for the final episode of Ekeler’s Edge of the season. Together, the guys look back at the amazing year Austin had as fantasy football’s RB1 before looking ahead to the Chargers’ playoff game against the Jaguars this weekend.
The Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars play Saturday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Which team will win?
Deese Jr. was on the Lions initial practice squad as an undrafted rookie from San Jose State
These are the players who have taken the transfer portal to the University of Wisconsin, eligible to make a mark in the 2023 season.
Charles McDonald's second mock draft this cycle is dotted with Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State players in the top half of the first round. Who is your team taking?
Alabama football coach Nick Saban had the Crimson Tide in a different spot than many in the final poll.
It's officially #MockDraftSZN. Bears insider Josh Schrock releases his first Bears-only mock draft as general manager Ryan Poles starts work on a critical offseason.
A decision on what neutral site would be used for a possible Chiefs vs. Bills AFC Championship Game is expected soon. Here’s the latest.
Detroit Lions hold 2 picks in the top 18 of the 2023 NFL draft, while division rival Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick
The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Monday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Which team will win?
The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers play on Saturday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Which team will win?
Pete Carroll was excited to learn his team secured the No. 7 seed and the final playoff spot after the Detroit Lions stunned the Green Bay Packers, but then he realized what that meant for the Seahawks' first postseason matchup.
The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings play on Sunday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Which team will win?
After Super Bowl XLI, Miami fell out of the rotation after a driving rain made the experience less than ideal for the high rollers in attendance. At a time when it’s widely presumed that SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will host the NFL’s championship game every four or five years, Monday night’s NCAA championship becomes [more]
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was among the most notable omissions from the first ever Players' All-Pro Team.
Chris Ballard said on Tuesday he would do "whatever it takes" to get a top quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft.
Which of the 14 NFL teams have the best quarterback situations entering the postseason? Lets rank them all ahead of wild card weekend.
The Arizona Cardinals reportedly plan to try to trade DeAndre Hopkins. Could the Chicago Bears be a potential destination?
See which uniform combination the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be wearing Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys
Mike LaFleur is out as offensive coordinator of the New York Jets after two disappointing and mostly non-productive seasons on offense, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. LaFleur's future with the team was uncertain after Zach Wilson struggled mightily in his second season and the offense was among the worst in the NFL for two straight years. There was increasing speculation LaFleur could be on the way out after Robert Saleh's Jets finished 7-10 with a season-ending six-game losing streak.