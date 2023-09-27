Kurt Warner's film-breakdown preview of Dolphins-Bills 'NFL Total Access'
NFL Network's Kurt Warner and David Carr preview the Week 4 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills in the 2023 NFL season.
Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 4 might be the biggest game of the NFL season.
It's hard to identify what might slow down Miami, which is on a historic pace statistically through three games. But we'll do our best to figure out where to start.
