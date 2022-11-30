Kurt Warner weighs in on Deshaun Watson making his first Browns start vs. Texans
NFL Network's Kurt Warner weighs in on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson making his first Browns start vs. the Houston Texans.
NFL Network's Kurt Warner weighs in on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson making his first Browns start vs. the Houston Texans.
BEREA, Ohio (AP) Deshaun Watson is ready to play, not talk. Cleveland's starting quarterback didn't address the media Wednesday before practicing for the first time since being reinstated by the NFL from his 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct. Watson has been accused of harassment and assault by more than two dozen women during massage therapy sessions while he played for Houston.
Daniel Hardy is working his way back from injury and has been designated to return from IR
Former Philadelphia Eagles star Michael Vick to lead a new, 8-part docuseries on the evolution of the Black quarterback in America
Take a look at the abodes of Devin Booker, D’Angelo Russell, and more
The Jets have some legit advantages that make getting three points hard to pass up.
Maybe Aaron Rodgers should finish his career with the Seahawks. Seattle coach Pete Carroll has shown some 9/11 truther tendencies. So, apparently, has Rodgers. Appearing on The Breneman Show podcast, former Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer said that Rodgers asked Kizer whether he believes that 9/11 actually happened. “The first thing that comes out of Aaron [more]
Even without a goal at the 2022 World Cup, Mexico still has a chance to make it out of the group stages, as long as they win and get help.
Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan will face off for the first time as opposing head coaches in Week 13 when the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
Eat your heart out, Bo Callahan. The fictional first overall pick in Draft Day raised red flags for the Cleveland Browns because he had no teammates at his 21st birthday party. The very real quarterback of the Denver Broncos did slightly better, for his 34th. Via Mike Klis of 9News.com, Ciara threw a birthday party for [more]
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks after Week 13. They're the last bowl projections before the reveal next Sunday.
The Eagles can clinch a playoff spot as soon as this Sunday, but they can also accomplish other significant things.
Trade down? Take a generational defensive talent? Both? If the Bears land at No. 2 in the 2023 NFL Draft, they will have a bevy of appealing options.
Here is a breakdown of the Bears' upcoming draft outlook from a national perspective.
Lane Kiffin's Twitter account has once again crafted a masterpiece in trolling.
The San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Commanders continue to surge in the latest NFL power rankings after wins in NFL Week 12.
The Bills head to New England for a key AFC East matchup and Sal Maiorana has the in-depth preview.
At least two offensive standouts for the Patriots are expected to be ruled out for Thursday's game.
These are the players leaving the Badgers via transfer portal or re-opening their commitment after Paul Chryst was fired and Luke Fickell was hired.
With the Steelers facing third-and-goal and trailing the Colts 17-16 in the fourth quarter on Monday night, an injury on the field led to a delay when the teams went back to their sidelines. And during that delay, it was Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett who decided what play they would call. Steelers center Mason [more]
Rhule realizes now that he wasn't a fit in Carolina, and wishes he'd taken another job before jumping from college football directly to the NFL.