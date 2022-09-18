Kurt Warner: Will Tom Brady shake off the bad voodoo in New Orleans?
NFL Network's Kurt Warner breaks down how Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will matchup against the New Orlean Saints in Week 2.
NFL Network's Kurt Warner breaks down how Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will matchup against the New Orlean Saints in Week 2.
Tyrod Taylor has sued a Chargers team doctor for malpractice
See who won't be suiting up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints in Sunday's game
The USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll is out. Here is where Penn State is ranked.
Very few, if any, high school athletes are under the microscope that Arch Manning is. On Friday night in New Orleans, the Texas commit blocked out all of the noise and delivered an epic performance under the lights. Down 32-14 at the half, Isidore Newman needed points in a hurry.
It wasn’t a wild week in terms of upsets, but we have a better idea of who’s good and who’s not.
Notre Dame is outcoached and outclassed in a loss to Marshall, ending any playoff chances
USC is being rewarded for chasing Lincoln Riley. Nebraska fans are envious of the Trojans' rapid makeover, pushing them to overlook Urban Meyer's flaws.
Here’s a sneak peek at Kellis Robinett’s top 25 college football rankings.
Quarterback Spencer Rattler has plenty of room for improvement.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels emerged from the locker room with red, swollen bruises around his left eye - and a smile on his face. ''I came over to the sideline and it was bleeding,'' Daniels said with a chuckle when asked about his facial cuts and welts. Daniels accounted for more than 300 yards of offense, including one touchdown passing and one rushing, and the Tigers wiped out a 13-point deficit en route to a 31-16 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night.
We'll keep you updated on all the important moments of college football Week 3 on Saturday.
What might the 2022 USA TODAY Coaches Poll look like after Week 3? It's our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.
Lions vs. Commanders: Last-minute personnel notes on D'Andre Swift and the Detroit offensive line
It’s unclear whether the Browns will let rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey play on Saturday. It is clear that he has done something to get himself in trouble with the coaching staff. The players seem to realize there’s an issue, too. “I think we all have to step up and say something, but sometimes silence [more]
A couple of former quarterbacks are not happy with the Patriots' handling of Mac Jones.
Before he was a star actor, Mark Harmon was a student-athlete at UCLA, where he was the starting quarterback for the Bruins when they upset No. 1 Nebraska in 1972. He sat down with Pac-12 Networks to recapture that unforgettable day.
USA TODAY Coaches top 25 college football poll and rankings for 2022, Week 3
What might the 2022 AP Poll look like after Week 3? It's our predicted best guess on the rankings.
The Sun Belt Conference collected millions again from programs who thought they would coast to easy wins.
It's the second straight week that a Herm Edwards quote has been used in a tweet by the opposition's social media team after a win over ASU football.