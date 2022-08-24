Kurt Warner: Titans QB Malik Willis ‘has all the tools’

Throughout the draft process we heard all about the amazing skill set of Tennessee Titans 2022 third-round pick and quarterback Malik Willis — and so far, we’ve seen flashes of that skill set first hand.

Willis has shown his freak athleticism, which has helped him pick up big yards on the ground, while also bailing him out of many potential sacks behind an offensive line that has been lackluster to say the least.

Also, the Liberty product has shown his incredible arm strength on several occasions, even when throwing side-arm.

In preseason Week 2, Willis faced more of the same struggles with the pass protection in front of him. He was sacked three times but was able to escape more thanks to the aforementioned athleticism.

Perhaps most importantly, the rookie looked a bit more comfortable and decisive, especially as the game progressed.

His best play came on the six-yard touchdown pass to Chigoziem Okonkwo, where Willis went through his progressions and found his third read over the middle of the field for the score.

Following his preseason Week 2 showing, Hall-of-Fame quarterback Kurt Warner posted a video breaking down Willis’ performance and pointing out where he can improve. Check it out below.

Willis, who has been outplaying his competition for the backup job, Logan Woodside, will have one more opportunity to show his stuff on Saturday night in the preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire