After years of underachievement, the team Al Davis built may be good enough to stray into ‘love-to-hate’ territory once again Derek Carr has helped his team to a 3-0 record this season. Photograph: Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports Al Davis died 10 years ago next week, and his beloved NFL team now plays its home games a nine-hour drive from Oakland. But the Raiders are not ready to move away from his go-deep, “Just Win, Baby” legacy – and they may not ever be. Ten years on, they still wear tiny black s