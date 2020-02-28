Kurt Warner thinks Tom Brady should play for this specific AFC team

As you already know, Tom Brady's future with the New England Patriots is up in the air.

While Brady may not return to the Patriots, the bigger question is where he'll play next season. The Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders have been the big names surrounding Brady in recent discussions, and of those three teams, one stands out the most.

NFL Network analyst and Hall of Famer Kurt Warner has an idea of where Brady will go, rather, where he should play if it's not in New England.

"I still don't look to go to the Raiders or the Chargers and have to compete against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs twice every year just to win my division," Warner said at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Thursday, according to Nate Davis of USA Today Sports. "I don't want to have to go through the other great quarterback in the AFC right now twice a year and then possibly have to be the wild card.

"Just from that standpoint alone, I probably look at a team like the Titans, and I say to myself, 'Well, they were right there last year, and they've got some pieces we can build off of.' That's probably, in my mind, the best situation of those three that I'm hearing about."

The Titans are a very reasonable option for Brady. Tennessee lost the AFC championship game to the Kansas City Chiefs, and will be looking for a new quarterback if Ryan Tannehill becomes a free agent. The Titans also have a very talented offense including running back Derrick Henry (also a free agent) and wide recievers A.J. Brown and Corey Davis that could draw Brady to the organization.

Not only that, but Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was teammates with Brady when New England won it's first three Super Bowls from 2001-04.

So, will he become a Titan? Only time will tell.

