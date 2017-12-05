Kurt Warner will step in for Cris Collinsworth on two December games

Kurt Warner has been a studio analyst on NFL Network for some time and he’s going to get some time as a game analyst this month.

NBC announced on Tuesday that Warner will step in for Cris Collinsworth as Mike Tirico’s partner for two games. He’ll call the December 16 game between the Bears and Lions on NFL Network as well as the Christmas night game between the Steelers and Texans. That game will be on NFL Network and NBC.

“There is nothing I enjoy more than being at the stadium on game day — being able to watch the action up close and experience the energy of the fans — so I am extremely excited about joining Mike, [sideline reporter Heather Cox] and the entire NBC team as an analyst for these two games in December,” Warner said in a statement.

Warner worked as a game analyst for FOX in 2010 and has worked on Monday night games for Westwood One radio as well.