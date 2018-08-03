Kurt Warner 'selfishly' disappointed Terrell Owens skipping Hall of Fame induction: 'The coolest part...'

The 2018 class will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Terrell Owens is skipping the ceremony.

"It's just disappointing," Kurt Warner explained on 95.7 The Game on Friday. "For me as a fan of the game, for me as another Hall of Famer -- I believe the coolest part of the entire process is hearing everybody's individual story from their perspective. And I was really hoping that TO would take that opportunity to share his story. Nobody ever understands where we're coming from, what we were going through, why certain things played out the way that they did.

"And especially with a guy like TO, where there's a lot of people that fall on both sides of the fence, I would have loved for him to be in this moment -- in front of the fans, the other Hall of Famers, the media that voted him in and even the media that prolonged this thing a couple years -- and just share his story, and share who TO is ... I think it humanizes everybody when they get up there on that stage.

"Selfishly, I'm gonna miss that. I'm gonna miss being able to hear TO's speech up close and personal and be able to experience the emotion that goes with it."

Warner -- who won the MVP in 1999 and 2001, and was named Super Bowl MVP in 1999 -- was enshrined last year.