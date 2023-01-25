Kurt Warner reveals the 'biggest thing' about Brock Purdy's emergence
NFL Network's Kurt Warner reveals the "biggest thing" about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's emergence.
‘The Bachelor’ contestant Greer Blitzer says her past tweets are ‘not a reflection of who I am today’
On Monday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he’d be “very surprised” if quarterback Jimmy Graoppolo were available to backup Brock Purdy in the NFC Championship Game. Garoppolo was set to undergo an X-ray on his injured foot and the result would help determine if Garoppolo would be able to play. The results are in [more]
Chefs, restaurants and restaurateurs from Milwaukee, Madison and Door County are semifinalists for honors in the prestigious competition.
Defensive end Charles Omenihu, arrested on Monday, was back at the 49ers' practice facility on Wednesday.
The state attorney general’s office said Wednesday that the company has reportedly used the technology to bar lawyers from firms who are currently suing it over unrelated matters from its venues.
A corporate bicycle shop and an art studio will join an emerging fast-food chain, a Lowe's discount store and a theater under new management at Brassfield Shopping Center.
Under Kyle Shanahan, the San Francisco 49ers are 7-0 against the spread in non-Super Bowl playoff games.
15 takeaways from #Bills general manager Brandon Beane's end of season press conference (he said a lot):
Tom Brady did not appreciate being asked about his NFL future on his own podcast, Sean Payton is reportedly set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals for their head coach position and Shannon Sharpe serves up a mea culpa after his sideline explosion at the Grizzlies vs. Lakers game.
Who went home on tonight's episode of The Bachelor? Find out more about the eliminations on Season 27 of the Bachelor: Who is still left and who Zach Shallcross sent home.
Devin McCourty clarified his Tom Brady-Patriots comments.
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane was asked about what his team could borrow from the Cincinnati Bengals’ successful receiving corps and he answered with surprising transparency. The Dallas Cowboys’ divisional-round playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers made it into the record books and the NBA announced a new wrinkle to this year’s All-Star Game festivities.
Before 49ers tight end George Kittle could make his juggling grab against the Dallas Cowboys, his coach Kyle Shanahan was a bit anxious about the play call.
As soon as the Dallas Cowboys lost to the 49ers on Sunday, the NFL world knew Stephen A. Smith would have something special in store for Americas Team.
When explaining that both Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his son and team COO (among other titles) Stephen Jones were canceling their weekly interviews with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, it was speculated by the hosts that the Joneses were spending their time dealing with the fact that the majority of the coaches’ contracts have [more]
NFL free agency is set to open in less than two months. Here's a look at one player fit for each NFL team this offseason.
The coaching search cycle appears to be waiting for its biggest domino to fall: Sean Payton
Check out the new Steelers mock draft update.
How might Patrick Mahomes be limited against the Bengals? Here’s what medical pros with high-ankle sprain experience say.
The Associated Press announced Wednesday the three candidates for NFL Coach of the Year, and Eagles fans are none too pleased with the field. By Adam Hermann