Kurt Warner has no idea what the Bears are doing on offense

With the city of Chicago still reeling from the Bears recent 36-25 loss against the Saints, everyone from NFL analysts to your co-workers are offering up their hot takes on how the Bears offensive game, particularly QB Mitch Trubisky, could do better.

Kurt Warner, an NFL Hall of Fame quarterback with an illustrious history, took to Twitter to give his two cents on why the Bears offense is struggling.

After twelve years in the NFL, taking both the Rams and the Cardinals to the Super Bowl, Warner might just know a thing or two about offense. However, Warner seems just as confused as the rest of us as to what's not clicking for the Bears. Here's what Warner had to say.

Ok - someone smarter than me explain to me what @ChicagoBears are doing offensively? Is the scheme based off their young QBs limitations or is the scheme limiting their young QB? It's hard to know when not in the meeting room - but it's a struggle to watch! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) October 22, 2019

We all feel you, Kurt. It's been a struggle to watch indeed. He later goes in to respond to comments in the thread, defending the much maligned Trubisky by saying that he is not the only thing wrong with offense this season.

Have u watched entire game? It's not JUST Mitch! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) October 22, 2019

It will be interesting to see how the Bears respond to this painful loss and the recent bought of criticism. Matt Nagy insists the team is drowning out all outside noise and focusing on their game, but we'll see if this loss was the wakeup call the team needed when they face off against the Chargers in Week 8.

