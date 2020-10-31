Kurt Warner lived what Dolphins are looking to start with Tua Tagovailoa against Rams

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will make his first NFL start Sunday against the Rams in Miami. (Joel Auerbach / Associated Press)

The future Hall of Fame quarterback saw it coming, but that did not make it any easier.

In 2004, Kurt Warner had led the New York Giants to an unexpected 5-4 start. A team that was 4-12 the previous season without him was possibly postseason bound.

But the Giants, with an eye toward the future, decided it was time for No. 1 overall draft pick Eli Manning to take over.

“It’s really difficult to handle,” Warner, an NFL Network analyst, said in a phone interview, “but from the same standpoint, you understand the why, and you’ve got to be able to separate yourself from the situation and look at it big picture.”

The Giants went 1-6 the rest of the season as Manning took his lumps. But they were back in the playoffs the next season, and two years later Manning led them to the first of two Super Bowl titles, his biggest achievements in what eventually will be stamped as a Hall of Fame career.

On Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the Rams are playing a team aiming for a similar long-play scenario.

View photos Kurt Warner experienced high and lows during his NFL career with three teams. (Mark Humphrey / Associated Press) More

The Miami Dolphins, off to surprising 3-3 start, demoted veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick during their off week and named rookie Tua Tagovailoa the starter. The No. 5 pick in the draft will be the Dolphins’ 22nd starting quarterback since Hall of Famer Dan Marino retired after the 1999 season.

“We just felt like it was the best move for the team now and moving forward,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores told Los Angeles reporters this week.

Tagovailoa, 22, played five snaps — completing two passes for nine yards — in the Dolphins’ 24-0 victory over the New York Jets on October 18.

Sunday’s game will be his first start since Nov. 16, 2019, when Tagovailoa suffered a season-ending hip injury while playing for Alabama against Mississippi State. During their preparation, the Rams studied Tagovailoa’s Alabama film, which includes two College Football Playoff championship games.

“A lot will be made of his first opportunity, but they wouldn't be putting him out there if they didn't feel like he was ready,” Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley said.

Tagovailoa, a rare left-handed NFL quarterback, appears unfazed by the mounting “Tua Time” media attention surrounding his first start. Under COVID-19 protocols in Florida, about 18,000 fans could be in 65,000-seat Hard Rock Stadium to witness his debut.

“My leadership plan is just to be the same Tua I’ve always been,” he told Miami reporters this week.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft, played for the first time nine games into his rookie season when he started against the Dolphins. On a rainy night at the Coliseum, Goff completed 17 of 31 passes for 134 yards in a 14-10 defeat, a performance he described this week as “probably cringeworthy” if he were to watch it now.

Tagovailoa’s situation is “a lot different” than his was, Goff said.

“For me, a lot of learning, a lot of figuring it out, a lot of obviously pains and going through some tough times, but I wish him the best,” said Goff, who seemed to benefit from the arrival of coach Sean McVay in his second season and led the Rams to the Super Bowl in his third. “I hope he comes out and plays well, but he's young and going to learn a lot through his career."

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, a two-time NFL defensive player of the year, said he has studied Tagovailoa when he was starring for Alabama. The Rams worked this week during individual drills on finding angles to strip the ball from a left-handed quarterback.

View photos Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) celebrates his first NFL play with teammates. (Doug Murray / Associated Press) More

Story continues