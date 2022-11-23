Kurt Warner: Jets making wrong move by benching Zach Wilson
NFL Network's Kurt Warner: New York Jets making the wrong move by benching quarterback Zach Wilson.
The Bears released their first injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons. See Wednesday's walkthrough report here:
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't expecting a miraculous return from Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen at this point
New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur seems to be taking responsibility for the benching of QB Zach Wilson. LaFleur met the media on Wednesday after head coach Robert Saleh broke the news that Wilson would be benched in favor of backup Mike White.
When asked why he's turning to Sam Darnold for Week 12, Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks had a pretty simple answer.
Sitting Justin Fields is he's healthy enough to play doesn't appear to be an option. The Bears want to win.
Usually when a backup QB takes over, the rating for that team goes down.
SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes lauds Jets head coach Robert Saleh's decision not to commit to Zach Wilson as his starting quarterback this Sunday against the Bears.
Jets QB Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, hasn't completed two NFL seasons, but he has not looked at all like a franchise quarterback.
Sean Kugler, the running game coordinator and chief offensive line coach for the Cardinals, has been relieved of his duties by the team.
The Cardinals returned home from Mexico City with one fewer assistant coach than they arrived with. Cardinals offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired following an incident in Mexico City on Sunday night, according to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. There was no immediate word on the nature of the incident. The [more]
The news emerging in the aftermath of Monday night’s 49ers-Cardinals game has become far more interesting than anything that happened during the game itself. In addition to Cardinals safety Budda Baker saying he doesn’t think everyone played hard during the 38-10 loss to whatever caused the Cardinals to fire offensive line coach Sean Kugler (don’t [more]
There are three intriguing NFL matchups for Thanksgiving.
Charvarius Ward had very strong words for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after their tumultuous matchup in the 49ers' win over the Cardinals.
Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his career. Has he outplayed his staple "Jimmy G" nickname?
The Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich has sparked a lot of strong negative opinions, including one from former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher. Cowher called Saturday’s hiring a “disgrace to the coaching profession” because of Saturday’s lack of coaching experience, but the current Steelers coach [more]
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker's contract stipulates he and his staff can share a six-figure bonus. Instead, Tucker received the entire $100,000.
The most lopsided trade in NFL history sent Herschel Walker to Minnesota for two fistfuls of players and draft picks that served as the pillars of the Dallas Cowboys' dynasty of the 1990s. The Russell Wilson trade isn't quite so cockeyed, but eight months in it sure looks as one-sided as any deal since the Walker washout that Jerry Jones immediately dubbed “The Great Train Robbery." What Denver has 33 years later might very well go down as "The Big Bamboozle.”
This camera angle of Patriots rookie Marcus Jones' thrilling punt return touchdown Sunday against the Jets might be the best one yet.
Melvin Gordon's Instagram story drew mixed reviews from Broncos fans.
As Jimmy Garoppolo plays some of his best football, the lack of respect he gets outside of the building surprises his teammates.