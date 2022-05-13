Kurt Warner highlights his favorite 17th game matchup of 2022 season
NFL Media's Kurt Warner breaks down his favorite bonus game of the 2022 NFL season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Media's Kurt Warner breaks down his favorite bonus game of the 2022 NFL season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The NFL released each team's schedule on Thursday and these six games should be circled on every Rams fan's calendar.
One of the biggest questions about Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is whether his arm strength is big enough to thrive and it was one of the topics of conversation for offensive coordinator Frank Smith on Wednesday. The Dolphins have had a few weeks to work together and Smith said that the team is “really encouraged” [more]
The Bears released their 2022 schedule, which features some big matchups. Here are some of Chicago's most intriguing games:
"3" byes. 2 inter-division gauntlets. Month-by-month strength of schedule. All the tidbits about the sched the individual matchups you're looking for. | From @KDDrummondNFL
The Packers will play five games in primetime during the 2022 season. Here's a quick look at all five.
It's not hard to follow the bread crumbs with this one.
Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Steve Young revealed that he suffered severe separation anxiety that went undiagnosed well into his NFL playing days.
The complete schedule for the 2022 NFL season has been revealed. Check out the week-by-week slate for all 18 weeks of the season.
The Jets' full schedule for the 2022 NFL season is out. Here are game-by-game predictions of how things will go...
Watch tight end Will Dissly and coach Pete Carroll prank a few players with some fake schedule info.
The New England Patriots will open their season on the road in Miami. The home opener will come in week three against the Baltimore Ravens.
Julian Edelman says what all NFL fans are thinking regarding Tom Brady's new gig.
The Heat ended the Sixers' season Thursday night, and Jimmy Butler had a personal message for Joel Embiid after the big man was eliminated once again. By Adam Hermann
Gino Cappelletti, an original member of the Boston Patriots and one of the greatest players in the history of the American Football League, has died at the age of 89. A wide receiver, defensive back and kicker, played all 10 of the AFL’s seasons before it merged with the NFL, and never missed a game [more]
The Eagles squeaked into the playoffs in 2021 with a 9-8 record, good for second place in the NFC East, but were eliminated by the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. Now it’s a fresh start for a young team, lead by quarterback Jalen Hurts and second-year head coach Nick Sirriani. With the full 18-week [more]
The 2022 NFL schedule is out, and some teams might be more thankful than others for how their regular-season slate was sequenced.
All the important things to know about the Packers' schedule, including the Week 1 opponent, bye week, primetime games, road trips and tough stretches.
Tom Brady might be the GOAT on the football field, but ex-NFL players explain troubles that arise once a player becomes a television critic for games.
The Bears' schedule will be unveiled Thursday night. Here's what we think we can expect from the 2022 slate.
The NFL released its full schedule of games for the 2022 season Thursday.